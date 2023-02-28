BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

March 2-9, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Tony Rock. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4; 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. General admission $18 to $25, reserved $26 to $33 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Tony Rock, the younger brother of Chris Rock, has made a name for himself in his more casual, conversational comedy style. Along with co-starring with his brother on “Everybody Hates Chris” as Uncle Ryan, fans might also know Tony Rock from films and TV shows like “Think Like a Man” or as the host of BET's “Apollo Live” and “All Def Comedy Live.”

Beethoven’s Eighth with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $101 (bpo.org).

This Beethoven-inspired program directed by Colorado Springs Philharmonic music director Josep Caballé Domenech features guest pianist Michelle Cann. Beginning with Carlos Simons’ flowing “Fate Now Conquers,” Florence Price’s Piano Concerto features a rich piano solo from Cann, before rounding out with Richard Strauss’ Burleske and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F major — one of his shortest and most eclectic compositions.

Art of Beer. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $40 (eventbrite.com).

If “art,” according to Google, is defined as the expression of creative skill and imagination, then the 45 tasting stations of different beers, wines and ciders at this event make it deserving of an association with the term. Pair any of these drinks with 75 menu items or sample from area restaurants, check out home brewing demonstrations from Niagara Tradition Home Brew or listen to live music from five stages.

“Secret Soldiers: Heroines In Disguise” at Theatre of Youth. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 26 at the Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. Tickets are $20 to $30 (theatreofyouth.org).

This unique production lets audience members determine the fate of one of its characters. The play is based around the true stories of women who fought in the Civil War by pretending to be men. While it tells the stories of multiple "battlefront women," it focuses on Private Lyons Wakeman (a.k.a Sarah Wakeman), whose letters were found by her nephew in an attic after her death. Audiences will decide whether Wakeman’s medical records will reflect her birth gender, or if the detail should remain hidden — ultimately determining whether she will receive military pension benefits.

Cavalcade of Cars. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 3; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Admission is $13 presale, $15 at the door door, free for ages 12 and younger (available at K-S Auto in Tonawanda or Advance Auto Parts stores).

Two buildings of classics, motorcycles, rods and custom cars and an “Old S’Cool Room” of pin-up contests and live music make up this indoor showcase. Also known as the thru-way series, the event’s other highlights include auto-related vendors and music from Elvis impersonator Terry Buchwald and Hamburg rock cover band Yank The Cover.

The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Tickets are $8 advance, $10 day of (buffaloironworks.com). It is an 18 and older event.

For the past 19 years, this event has been gathering fans of these two English groups for a dance party that exclusively plays their hits. But the rivalry between the two bands isn’t solely reserved for their fans. Cure frontman Robert Smith and Smiths singer Morrissey have sparred since the 1980s, when the latter openly referred to Smith as a “whingebag” (a complainer) in an interview.

Irish Whiskey Release Party. 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Buffalo Distilling Company, 860 Seneca St. Free admission.

Buffalo Distilling Company releases the area’s first Irish Whiskey imported from West Cork, Ireland and finished in port casks. The event features tastings of the Irish Whiskey, plus sales of signature cocktails, beer and wine. Live music is by Raised Irish from 3 to 6 p.m. and Big J Blues from 6 to 9 p.m. Grilled cheese food truck The Cheesy Chick is also on hand with its rendition of traditional Irish classics, in melted cheese form. The event honors the memory of Bob Gallivan, a Buffalo firefighter, live music fan and early supporter of Buffalo Distilling Company.

Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle. 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 through Saturday, March 11; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall, University at Buffalo North Campus, 120 Coventry Road. Tickets are $22.80 for each performance, free to students (ticketmaster.com).

The only venue globally to present all 16 Beethoven string quartets annually since 1955, the UB Department of Music hosts Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet for six concerts, featuring violinists Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao, violist Jessica Bodner and cellist Kee-Hyun Kim.

