BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Feb. 23-March 2, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show. 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23; noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg. Admission is $7 adults, free for ages 10 and younger.

Do you ever feel like you want one of those tasteful backyards from HGTV, but don’t know where to start? More than 120 vendors including landscapers, pool specialists and remodeling contractors are on hand to either hire for a project or impart some DIY inspiration. Author Sally Cunningham joins for four seminars on gardening, landscaping and recovering from winter damage, and vendors like Dragonfly Jams & Jellies and Four Fights Distilling are among 30 food, wine and shopping options.

“Shakespeare’s The Tempest.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $42 to $108 (bpo.org).

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Irish Classical Theatre Company collaborate to perform Shakespeare’s final written play to music, Jean Sibelius’ “The Tempest (Stormen), Op. 109,” an incidental score written around 300 years after the play. In the wake of a tumultuous storm, the tragicomedy’s plot follows themes of betrayal, family, revenge and magic among 12 shipwreck survivors, sorcerer Prospera and her daughter Miranda.

Stand United with Ukraine. 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Ukrainian American Civic Center, 205 Military Road, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State College University, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Concert admission is $10, free for students (buffalostatepac.org).

One year after Russian invasion, these events demonstrate solidarity with and raise funds for Ukraine. Crafts, jewelry and refreshments are available at the Ukrainian American Civic Center, where a vigil will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a March of Flags to Buffalo State. At 7:30 p.m., pianist Ivan Docenko performs “The Ukrainian Spirit” at Rockwell Hall’s Louis P. Ciminelli Recital Hall, a tribute to the country’s music and history written by Ukrainian composers.

“Hadestown." 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are $50 to $132 (sheas.org). Recommended for ages 8 and older.

This Broadway touring production finishes its run at Shea's with Buffalo native Dominique Kempf as one of three Fates. It's a bleak retelling of Greek mythology set in an industrialized hellscape where Euridice agrees to work for Hades to escape hunger and Orpheus journeys to rescue her. Soundtracked by a book that’s equally gritty and beautiful, the score combines jazz, blues and folk styles and is sung by a cast of characters that’s completely reimagined from their traditional Greek portrayals. The show is two and a half hours long with one 15-minute intermission.

Harold L. Cohen (1925-2021): “The Wonder of Nature.” Opening reception is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; exhibit continues through April 22 at Meibohm Fine Arts, 478 Main St., East Aurora.

This exhibit conveys late artist Harold Cohen’s appreciation for the natural world, using multiple techniques like engraving, etching and prints to create the diverse forests and weather conditions of many places he traveled to with his wife, Mary. After retiring as the dean of the University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Environmental Design, Cohen returned to art in 2000 — a passion he described as “one of the most satisfying experiences” in his life. “I waited until I was seventy-five years old to do something I’ve held in check for most of my adult life. I do it because I love it.” Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Pizza Fest. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St. Tickets are $25 (eventbrite.com).

Ten pizzerias are competing in this new event hosted by Resurgence. Folks will sample the pizza, weigh in on which pie is the best, and vote to crown their favorite the Ultimate Pizza Fest Champion and winner of a pop-up party at Resurgence. (There’s a lot at stake here.) While admission gets you a beer and 10 samples, you can add slices for $1 each. Participating pizzerias are Bocce Club, Carbone's, Casa Di Pizza, Franco's Pizza, Imperial, Leo's Pizza, Mister Pizza, Queen City Pizza, Sports City Pizza and Two Guys Pizza.

Judy Collins. 4 p.m Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $39 to $49 (rivieratheatre.org).

Judy Collins will perform highlights from her impressive 55-album discography including “Send in the Clowns” written for Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical “A Little Night Music” and her cover of Joni Mitchell's “Both Sides Now,” which she infuses with a signature folk style that’s characterized her seven-decade career.

