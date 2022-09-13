[BN] Things To Do: The Great Pumpkin Farm returns, WoofStock, ghost walks & Sunday in the Cemetery

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Sept. 15-22, 2022

Main events

Midori with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $42 to 108.

The BPO opens its season with world-renowned violinist Midori who will perform the “lush and lyrical” Korngold Violin Concerto. Other program highlights include Roberto Sierra’s Fandangos and Scheherazade, the epic tale of the Arabian Nights. Midori, an acclaimed artist, activist and educator, has collaborated with numerous prestigious orchestras and musicians over the years such as Leonard Bernstein and Yo-Yo Ma. She founded non-profit organizations based in Japan and the U.S., such as Midori & Friends and Partners in Performance (PiP).

Great Pumpkin Farm. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 with special weekend festivals starting Sept. 17. Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence. Daily admission is free; festival weekend admission is $12 per person, $10 seniors 65 and older, free for children under two. Weekday admission is free, except for Columbus Day. Tickets available at gate or online.

During the week, the Great Pumpkin Farm is a great place to hand-select pumpkins and other seasonal treats, visit the petting zoo and playground and peruse the grounds for free. On the weekends, it hosts themed festivals with extra activities including the corn maze, Boo Barn, Zombie Train and amusement rides. Each weekend has a theme such as "Dinosaurs in the Corn Maze" (Sept. 17-18), "Bands & BBQ" (Sept. 24-25) and "World Pumpkin Weigh Off" (Oct. 1-2).

Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival & Highland Games. 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave. (Route 78), Lockport. Gate admission (cash only): adults (ages 13 and older) cost $33 for the weekend, $23 for Saturday and $17 Sunday; seniors, military and students cost $31 for the weekend, $21 Saturday and $15 Sunday. Online admission: adults cost $28 for the weekend, $18 Saturday and $14 Sunday; seniors, military and students cost $26 for the weekend, $16 Saturday and $12 Sunday.

Kilts, bagpipes, living history and Celtic-inspired shopping take the forefront at this two-day festival immersing guests in Irish, Scottish, Welsh and Celtic traditions, customs, foods and music. Set dancers, pipe bands, Irish Pub groups, seafaring ensembles and Irish dancers, among other troupes, will take the many stages throughout the Niagara County Fairgrounds, while woodworking shops, crocheters, photographers and candlemakers spread their creations across vendor tables. When not enjoying games or stories from re-enactors, guests can take their pick from Scotch eggs, Welsh cookies, corned beef, mead and meat pies from a number of dining booths. It is a dog-friendly event.

Orchard Park Festival of the Arts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at SUNY Erie Community College, South Campus, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Nearly 200 vendors and their candles, fiber art, pottery, soaps, henna and other crafts will sprawl across ECC South Campus in an extensive showcase of handcrafted goods. This long-running festival draws thousands of attendees each year for shopping among makers like 716 Candle Co, Barb’s Quilts ‘N Such, Gleam & Glimmer Stained Glass Studio and Saratoga Peanut Butter Company. When guests aren’t perusing the tables, they can sample eats from Outback Kettle Korn, Danny’s South, The Blend, Kettle Korn Shoppe, House of Munch and Coldstone Creamery in the food areas along the sides.

Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St. Admission is $2 donation.

Originally a Polish festival celebrating the transition to autumn, this weekend commemorates Dożynki with Polish foods, beer, themed baskets, bounce houses, games and entertainment. A live music lineup includes DJ Red (both days), New Direction Band (Saturday) and Special Delivery Band (Sunday). When not plating up at the chicken barbecue, sampling Polish Dessert Cafe items, shopping boutique vendors or trying for the 50/50 raffle, families can enjoy Kid’s Day festivities including a Buffalo fire truck, sheriff’s horse and police car between select hours on Sunday.

Marble Orchard Ghost Walks. 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29 at the Lewiston Peace Garden, 476 Center St., Lewiston. Admission is $15 adults, $5 “brave” children under 12, $10 Lewiston Council on the Arts members. No reservations necessary. Bring a flashlight.

This nighttime graveyard walk through historic — and apparently, haunted — Lewiston mixes historical truths with myths and ghost stories. From witches to ship captains and grave diggers, the Marble Orchard Players portray a number of ghostly characters on this 90-minute walk that transports guests back in time to age-old tales and historical truths.

Don't miss these

WoofStock 2022. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Bowen Road Grove, Bowen Road near Broadway, Como Lake County Park, Lancaster. Tickets $15 pre-sale, $20 day-of. While Woodstock ‘69 drew a million people for a three-day celebration of rock 'n' roll, this day-long event is more of the canine variety. Bring your dog and enjoy the festivities including vendors, entertainment, food trucks and a beer tent. Music is by The Plagiarists, Gabriel Birkby, Micheal Nowak and Mo Porter Band. Proceeds benefit Lancaster Unleashed to help defray the cost of the Como Lake Bark Park.

The Famous Sunday in the Cemetery Tours. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2 (walking); 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 (trolley) at Forest Lawn, 1990 Main St. Tickets $15 walking tour, $27.50 trolley. Riding in the evergreen Forest Lawn trolley while listening to stories about its history, art, architecture and residents is a peak way to enjoy the fall season — or, at least, many locals appear to think so, given that it sells out weeks in advance. Whether you’re looking for a walking or trolley tour (which sell out faster), grab your tickets for this fall attraction soon.

More to consider

Hamburg Oktoberfest. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Memorial Park, 59 Lake St., Hamburg. Free admission.

Lavocat's Fall-A-Palooza. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery, 8441 County Road, East Amherst. Free admission.

Falling Leaves Craft & Vendor Fair. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Polish Falcons Society of Depew, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Free admission.

