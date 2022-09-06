[BN] Things To Do: Taste of East Aurora, plus new exhibits at Buffalo History Museum, CEPA

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Sept. 8-15, 2022

Main events

“Artifacts: Burchfield Themed Photographs.” Opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court. Opening reception free admission, regular exhibit hours pay what you wish ($10 recommended per person).

The new exhibit by Jackie Albarella, the former neighbor of renowned watercolorist Charles E. Burchfield, showcases a series of 16” by 20” photographs of found objects including notes and dried flowers that collage into fragments of Burchfield’s life. Considering herself a “sentimentalist,” Albarella adds that each collage conveys a story of a given era: “a time when the written letter was cherished,” “a longing for spring” or “the minutia of what makes our lives matter.” This nostalgic exhibit is on view from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through September.

Niagara County Peach Festival. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Academy Park, 890 Center St., Lewiston.

From amusement park rides and the parade to the Peach Queen contest and live entertainment, this iconic festival rounds out the final days of summer with good eats, 5Ks, kids activities and — as it says on the site — “peach everything.” If you’re bringing the kids along — or you’re just generally feeling like some amusement park rides — grab your ride tickets pre-sale for a discount ($20 pre-sale at select locations listed online or $40 at the event).

Music is Art Festival. 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 10 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. and River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. Free.

This is the 20th anniversary of the festival founded by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac in celebration of all things music and art with musicians, performance artists, skaters, glass blowers, AR experiences and craftsmen. This year’s itinerary features more than 200 bands, dance groups, circus troops, aerial shows, vocalists, DJs, silent discos and other attractions at its 24 stages.

Buffalo Pulaski Festival. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Niagara Square. Free.

This inaugural festival in honor of Revolutionary War general Casimir Pulaski celebrates and educates about the rich Polish history of Western New York with live music, dessert and beer tents, dance groups, cultural presentations and a kids zone. Although the festival’s celebrating its first year, the Pulaski parade is ringing in its 84th — and 60 years since former President John F. Kennedy joined in on it. (Look for the Tatra sheepdogs as well as cultural entertainers.) At the festival, food and drink purchases before noon will receive a free Polish car flag. Reusable Buffalo Polonia totes are free to the first 2,500 at the dessert tent.

Taste of East Aurora. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on Main Street between Olean Road and Elm Street, East Aurora. Free.

More than 30 eateries local to East Aurora will line Main Street with a selection of their best “Taste” items, competing for accolades such as Best Bite, Best Sweet Treat, Best Healthy Option and Best Vendor Booth. Guests can visit such vendors as the Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop, Blue Eyed Baker, Fat Bob's Smokehouse @ 42 North Brewing Company, the Griffon Gastropub, Mister's Bar and Lanes, Pizza Del Aureo's and Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream. Music is by the Old Hippies, a Taste of East Aurora mainstay. Food and alcoholic drinks are priced between $1 and $5, cash only. (Food tickets are not sold.)

Harvest Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road., Amherst. Admission $10 adults; $8 senior, military/veteran, student (with ID); free for children ages 12 and younger.

A variety of 19th-century harvest traditions awaits guests at this autumnal event. While exploring the site’s historic structures, heritage farmstead and indoor exhibits, guests can get a glimpse into the origins of modern fall traditions and foods. Highlights include honey harvesting, corn husk and wheat doll making, guided tours of the village, artisan blacksmithing and cooking demonstrations, “Three Sister Stew”-making and food preparation discussions and demonstrations.

"Hostile Terrain 94" and "Legacies of Forced Migration." Exhibits on display through Oct. 7 at CEPA Gallery, 617 Main St.

Featuring 3,200 handwritten toe tags, the "Hostile Terrain 94" participatory art project by Jason De León represents migrants who have died trying to cross Arizona’s Sonoran Desert between the mid-1990s and 2019. In "Legacies of Forced Migration," Oscar F. Gil documents the traumatic memories sustained from the Guatemalan war and its violent impacts on Indigenous Maya. Both exhibits can be seen during gallery hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Don't miss these

Bills Block Party. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa. Game starts at 8:20 p.m. $15.10 standing room general admission (ticketweb.com). The Bills’ inaugural season game against the L.A. Rams kicks off on Chippewa Street which will be closed down between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street for outdoor viewing parties, food and drink specials and a live halftime show.

Colden Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 on 8812 State Road, Colden. A self-proclaimed “small festival with a cool vibe,” you'll find an art show, vendor area, horse-drawn historical tours and grilled hot dogs and burgers at this Southtowns festival dating back to 1968.

Alden Farmers Market 20th anniversary celebration. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Tractor Supply/Save a Lot Plaza, 13119 Broadway, Alden. This market celebrates its 20th anniversary with cake, a visit from the Alden Hook & Ladder Fire Co., car seat safety checks and music by Craig Wilkins.

Clarence Fall Holiday Art Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., Clarence. An array of eclectic artists and exhibitors will showcase their crafts at this event combining Clarence’s Summer Plein Air & Art Show and the Holiday Arts and Crafts Show.

