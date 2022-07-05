[BN] Things To Do: Taste of Buffalo, Queen of Heaven Carnival and fairy houses

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

July 7-14, 2022

Main events

Queen of Heaven Carnival. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 7 (Super Cruz Night); 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 8; noon to midnight Saturday, July 9; and noon to 8 pm. Sunday July 10. Queen of Heaven, 4256 Seneca St., West Seneca. Free admission and parking.

One of the most popular summer events returns with midway rides from Hammerl Amusements, music, games and plenty of carnival food. It kicks off with the Super Cruz Night and car show July 7. New this year is a free shuttle from West Seneca West Senior High School (43 Main St., West Seneca) to the carnival grounds. It runs about every 20 minutes from 4 to 9:30 p.m. July 8, noon to 9:30 p.m. July 9 and noon to 8:30 p.m. July 10.

Taste of Buffalo. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10 on Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square. Free admission. Food and beverage tickets sold in $6 sheets.

The largest food festival in New York State returns with a buffet of options from 40 restaurants and food trucks including Babcia's Pierogi, Taste of Siam, Chiavetta’s and Nick Charlap's. In addition to those favorites, look for the 11 new participants: Alchemy Wine and Beer, Big Ditch Brewing Co., Brodies, Caribbean Flava, Fat Lady’s Cakes & Pies, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, KT Caribbean Cuisine, Mi IsLa, Mother Cluckers, Steaksters and Unbridled Café. Walkers can grab a brew or other beverage (five wineries will be on hand) and stretch their food tickets as far as possible between pizza, wings, burgers, barbecue, ice creams and other “bests” that Buffalo has to offer in the 39th edition of the downtown festival.

Artpark’s Fairy House Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Artpark, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston. Admission $12 (ticketmaster.com).

The Sterling Renaissance Festival is to Medieval times as the Artpark Fairy House Festival is to enchanted woodlands. This 12th annual festival transports guests into another world where mystical costumed fairies roam the grounds as crowds peruse intricate fairy house creations by community and professional artists. The latter part of the festival will feature rock and roll and street theater performances from Mucca Pazza, along with aerial and acrobatic techniques titled “Battements de Cirque.”

Bricks & Brews at the Martin House. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8 at the Martin House,125 Jewett Parkway. Tickets $70, $60 members (martinhouse.org, ovationtix.com).

Iconic Buffalonian architecture meets street food and live music at this event. There will be craft brews from more than 20 breweries, Anderson’s and Lloyd food trucks, and performances from PA Line backdropped by the landmark Martin House.

Alden Community Car Show. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 11 in Alden Town Park, 13140 Main St., Alden. Free admission.

Car shows are a summer staple and this one goes all summer long on Mondays through Aug. 29. These music-backed Monday nights are a perfect setting for car enthusiasts to ogle over vintage cruisers, or for locals to enjoy food — or some Pink Cw ice cream — on a balmy night in the park.

Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble "Sing Sing Sing!" 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets $25 general admission, $10 student (18 and younger), $50 VIP reserved seating (eventbrite.com).

Harmonia Chamber Singers is closing out its 16th season with something new: the debut of the Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Local jazz and pop singers and musicians including Joshua Vacanti ("The Voice"), Alex McArthur and Christina Custode will perform music from Manhattan Transfer, New York Voices and even Bach.

Don't miss these

Clint Coley. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets $20 presale, $25 day of (eventbrite.com). When he's not behind the mic, this Philly-based comedy multitalent doubles as a writer, actor and podcaster, as well as an executive producer for TV series "The World Series of Spades."

Springville Concord Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at the Fiddler’s Green Gazebo, 168 W. Main St., Springville. Free admission and self-guided. Gardening enthusiasts and anyone looking for a beautiful walk can congregate at this Springville homage to unique creations and gorgeous garden spaces. Guests can get raffle tickets at the Fiddler’s Green Gazebo, along with booklets and garden maps.

Village Art Walk. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Alchemy Wine & Beer, 20 Union St., Hamburg. Free entry. More than 50 local artists will display their pieces at this inaugural art walk with a beer garden and live music.

The Hamburg Garden Walk, a separate event that is also free, runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.