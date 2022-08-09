[BN] Things To Do: Sunflowers, outdoor roller skating and 'Into the Wild'

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Aug. 11-18, 2022

Main events

Sunflowers of Sanborn. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Free admission and parking.

More than eight acres of sunflowers await guests as this Sanborn farm now open for the season. Whether enjoying a wagon ride or corn maze through the fields, joining special events such as craft shows and food trucks, or taking a bouquet home, this picturesque family farm is the perfect way to brighten your day. It is pet friendly.

Erie County Fair. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Erie County Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Admission $13.50 online, $15 at the gate (credit card only). Free for kids 12 and younger. Weekday one-price ride day wristbands $30 apiece, 120-credit FUN cards are $50 available online.

This favorite tradition returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds for its 182nd year. Along with staples of popcorn, fried dough, the tilt-a-whirl and Ferris wheels, guests can check out the Taste of the Fair food selection, shop local vendors, pet animals in the barns, scope out the photo and home wine competitions, and enjoy a concert or other events. Various locations and schedules of specific events are available online.

Lewiston Art Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Aug. 14 on Center Street in Lewiston. Free. Rain or shine.

Paintings, jewelry, mixed media, photography and ceramics are among the handcrafted creations in the spotlight at this 56th celebration of more than 180 artists. When not shopping, guests can take their pick from getting henna tattoos, face paintings, caricature art, learning to make popular Tuscarora craft the “jitterbug,” or watching 3D chalk artist Anthony Cappetto add Virtual Reality (VR) and 4D Augmented Reality (AR) to a 3D mural.

Canalside Roller Skating. Opens Friday, Aug. 12 at Canalside. Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 5, with adjusted hours from Sept. 7 to Oct. 30. Admission is $6 adults, $2 ages 13 and younger. Skate rentals $4. Roller blades are not permitted.

Outdoor roller skating returns to Canalside for the second season. Beginners and experienced skaters alike can bring their skates or rent them at the rink, then grab refreshments like a pretzel or taco at the Snack Shack. Special events include themed skate nights every Friday, learn-to-skate with 716 Rollers from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, and browse the Buffalo Holiday Market select hours from Fridays through Sundays.

"Into the Wild" exhibit. Opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport.

Live birds and wildlife-focused art and photos take the spotlight in this exhibit that showcases work from regional and national artists including Charles Brown, Dick Collins, Kateri Ewing, Judy Hartke, Dan Meyer, Len Rusin, Frederick Szatkowski and photographer Jeff Tracy, who just returned from a second trip to Tanzania. Peter Lotz with Skyhunters will bring a golden eagle and other birds to offer a raptor flying demo for the opening at 3 p.m. Aug. 14. After the opening, the exhibit can be seen during regular gallery hours from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. After Labor Day, the gallery is open 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, as well.

Louis CK. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $49.50 - $75 (bpo.org). It is an 18-and-over event.

No stranger to TV, this six-time Emmy winner has released more than eight comedy specials, including "Shameless," "Chewed Up" and "Live at the Beacon Theater." The Washington, D.C.-born comedian is also an actor, director and writer. His work includes the Peabody Award-winning web series "Horace and Pete."

Don't miss these

Taste of Ellicottville. Samples served from noon to 4 p.m. followed by live music in the evening Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 Monroe St., Ellicottville. Tickets $1 apiece. Villaggio, Katy's Cafe, Cupcaked and Ellicottville Brewing Co. are just a few of the more than 20 Ellicottville restaurants showcasing their prized plates — all less than $5 (five tickets). At the 36th event, guests can build a smorgasbord of barbecue and brews or chocolates and sweets from restaurants’ “cafe-style” spreads along the village streets.

Ale on the Rails. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Arcade and Attica Railroad, 278 Main St., Arcade. Adult tickets are $38 each. For this special event, your ticket gets you a round-trip train excursion on the historic Arcade and Attica Railroad while enjoying local ales, ciders, snacks and kids activities and concessions, if you’re traveling with little ones.

