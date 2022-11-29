[BN] Things To Do: Rotary Rink tree lighting, meet Santa and Kente Klauss, opera and a Soulful Christmas

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Dec. 1-8, 2022

Main events

"Big Band Christmas Memories." Opening performance is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at O’Connell & Company, 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18. Tickets are $38 adults, $35 seniors and $25 students (box office at 716-848-0800, oconnellandcompany.com).

This new original holiday event, written and directed by Mary Kate O’Connell, features the sounds of the season as performed by the George Scott Big Band from the Colored Musicians Club. Lizzie Arnold, Michael J. Galante, Melissa Kate, Katy Miner and Daniel Mink star in the production that features holiday skits, dance, laughs and such favorite songs as “Let It Snow” and “Christmastime is Here.”

"Un Ballo In Maschera" presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec 2 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Buffalo State College, Rockwell Hall, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Tickets are $35 adults, $25 senior (buffalostatepac.org).

Originally set in Sweden and telling the story of King Gustav III’s assassination in 1792, this dramatic opera was met with backlash from Italian censors before being re-vamped to its current setting in early-America Boston. But it still packs drama of a similar sort: a love triangle between political figures amid an assassination plot at a masked ball. Buffalo Opera Unlimited's performances are directed by Joseph Spann and includes Joshua Bouillon as Riccardo, Nicholas Kilkenny as Renato, Yvonne Trobe as Amelia and Julia Ann Cordani as Oscar. Interim artistic director Nick DelBello will conduct and Roland E. Martin is chorus master, David King is set designer, Harry Mandris is lighting designer, and Jenna Damberger is costume designer.

Soulful Christmas in the Corridor. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave. Free.

The Michigan Street African American Corridor is again hosting a free holiday event to help connect the community to African American culture and history. It features such family friendly activities as horse-drawn wagon rides, a Christmas Market featuring black business owners, a Christmas Tree lighting, visits from Kente Klaus, storytelling and arts and crafts. michiganstreetbuffalo.org

SantaCon. 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at VENU, 75 W. Chippewa St. Tickets are $15 (eventbrite.com).

To those unfamiliar with the concept of SantaCon, an entire block of downtown Buffalo filled with roaming Santas might seem like a creepy glitch in the Matrix. But at this crawl, that’s exactly what to expect. In fact, it won’t just be a few isolated Christmas fans dressed as Santa; it’s the norm to don yourself in red and white, or as an elf, reindeer or something of that nature. As Biker Santas and Sugar Plum Fairies parade from SoHo and The Banshee Irish Pub to Taphouse and Rec Room, they’ll swap out the usual cookies and milk for drink specials and giveaways.

Queen City Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St.

From the most rustic-looking picture frames to candles inspired by favorite horror movies, there's something eclectic about every vendor setting up shop at this gift show. One of many markets encouraging buyers to shop local this season, the most unique thing about this one is its funky offerings: vampire-inspired suncatchers, handmade and embroidered leather bags and explicit cross-stitches are just a few that have come to play. Each table includes unique items including crystal jewelers, crocheted cannoli and interestingly flavored soaps.

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza, 40 Fountain Plaza. Ice skating is free, skate rentals are $2 for children and $3 adults.

There are few things more festive than linking arms and taking laps around Rotary Rink, backdropped by the towering, illuminated tree. It’s exciting enough that holiday open skate hours are returning, but the rink is making a day of it kicking off its free ice skating season with a tree lighting and free horse and wagon rides and fireworks. Families can also meet Santa from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

"All Wrapped Up" with the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lafayette Presbyterian Church, 875 Ellmwood Ave., and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Orchard Park United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door (thebgmc.org).

The singing group's annual holiday concert serves double duty: to entertain you with such holiday favorites as "We Need a Little Christmas" and "The First Noel" and to bring warmth to local children by asking attendees to bring new twin blankets. The chorus is collaborating with the Seneca Street Community Development Center to donate the blankets to needy children and their families in the Seneca/Babcock district.

Don't miss these

Night of Bad Caroling. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Flying Bison Brewing, 840 Seneca St. Free admission. Finally, an event where shoddy singing is rewarded. Throughout a program of poorly sung holiday songs — it’s encouraged, in fact — are interludes of ugly sweater contests, Christmas trivia and 50/50 and gift basket raffles to benefit the Buffalo Heavies Kilted Throwers Club’s charity work.

Breakfast with Santa. 9 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. Non-member adults $41.95, non-member senior $39.95, non-member youth $37.95. Members are $25. Free for children under two (buffalozoo.org). Other dates are Dec. 10 and 17. While there are copious opportunities to visit with Father Christmas lately, few give families a chance to secure not only a good breakfast, but some fun activity for the rest of the day. After filling up on the buffet and meeting the man himself, folks can also enjoy Buffalo Zoo admission included in the ticket price, meet with animal ambassadors and stroll along admiring the Zoo Lights displays.

Roycroft Artisans Winter Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Hampton Inn, 49 Olean St., East Aurora. These quaint, rustic vendors are bringing their charming creations to a new location this year. Block prints and paintings, craftsman-style frames and tiles and quilts and felties are just a few hand-crafted items displayed for holiday shoppers.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.