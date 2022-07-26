[BN] Things To Do: Polish and Irish festivals, Buffalo Garden Walk, Shakespeare returns

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

July 28-Aug. 4, 2022

Main events

Polish American Arts Festival. Opens at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, noon on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga.

Pierogis, Polish language classes and polka dances are just a few of the features this festival has to offer. Throughout the weekend, guests can take heritage folk dance lessons, learn how to make kielbasa, enjoy live music on the mainstage or sit back for lectures and demonstrations while sampling delicious eats from Babcias Pierogi, the Polish Villa, Bacik Foods, Chrusciki and Mazurek bakeries, the Polish Cadets, Potts Deli, Redlinski Meats and Sto Lat. See the schedule online.

The Buffalo Irish Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 29; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Fuhrmann Boulevard. Admission $10 Friday, $20 Saturday, $15 Sunday, $35 weekend pass, $50 VIP (Saturday or Sunday); free for children under 12.

Irish music and dancing will fill the Outer Harbor in a three-day celebration of Irish heritage. From authentic vendors and foods to Gaelic games and “Tír na nÓg” – a children’s area – this festival promises to deliver a jam-packed itinerary of entertainment, culture and history.

Garden Walk Buffalo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

July has been packed with local garden walks and tours, and now the largest one of all wraps up the month. GWB has grown from 29 gardens in 1995 to more than 300 this year, including the gardens of longtime participants and first-timers. The walk, which expanded to the Parkside neighborhood in 2019, covers an area from Canalside to Amherst Street (between Elmwood Avenue and Main Street) and from the Niagara River to Main Street. It’s free, self-guided and held rain or shine. No tickets are required, but you’ll want a map. (Note: There is no shuttle this year.) On the days of the tour, there are two main headquarters and three satellite locations. You can pick up a free map, buy branded merchandise, use restrooms and talk to volunteers at the main headquarters: D’Youville University (the Hub), 301 Connecticut St., and St. Mark School, 399 Woodward Ave. Or stop by one of these satellite sites for just maps: the Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway; Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway, and First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle. Download a map at gardenwalkbuffalo.com.

Glen Park Art Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 on Glen Avenue, Williamsville. Free.

Tented vendor tables showcasing jewelry, candles, photography, stained glass and other creations from more than 130 local artists will be on Glen Avenue for the return of this iconic art festival. Strolling entertainers, food from local restaurants and children’s activities are also part of the event held in Glen Park, known for its waterfall, gardens and pond.

Sidewalk Sale and Street Festival. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30 on Main Street, East Aurora. Free admission.

The vendors come to you in this all-day event that’s been the pride of East Aurora for 53 years. An array of antique shops, bakeries, boutiques, gyms, jewelers and coffee shops will line the sidewalks of Main Street for easy access to select items and offerings. If you’re in the market to support local while speed-shopping, this event is for you. Shops include Attic Antiques, Nickel City Alchemy, Toy Loft, Creekside Plants, Head Over Heels, Blue Eyed Baker and Vidlers 5 & 10.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 21 at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway. Free. Donations encouraged.

Grab your picnic blankets, cheeseboards and drinks for the second half of Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s season. This whimsical comedy follows four Athenians – with archaic names, as usual – and their escape to a forest. But the plot thickens when Puck the fairy makes both boys fall in love with the same girl.

Niagara County Fair. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 6; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. 4487 Lake Ave. (Route 78), Lockport. Admission is $8 Aug. 3-6, $5 per person or $15 a carload on Aug. 7.

The largest youth fair in the state puts the focus on 4H through youth activities offered by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County. So in addition to fair favorites like the midway, food, family entertainment, music and parades, you will also find exhibits on animals, plants, mechanical science and natural sciences, among other topics.

Don't miss these

WNY Cars & Coffee. 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 31 at the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. This family-friendly car show boasts classic and exotic autos in front of JC Penney as a perfect excuse to mosey along the vintage cars with a cup of java. This recurring event returns at the end of August, September and October, too.

Arts on the Water. 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at SunCliff on the Lake, 6892 Lakeshore Road, Derby. Free. Featuring more than 100 local vendors, including Aroma Coma, Black Button Distilling, Buffawix Candle Co., Eighteen Mile Creek Pottery, Mead People 716 and Tangled Records, among others. Live music, dance performances and live painting sessions also will be interspersed throughout the day at this sprawling waterfront spot.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.