BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Feb. 16-23, 2023

“Mercy Seat” at American Repertory Theater of WNY. Opens Thursday, Feb. 16 and continues through Saturday, March 11 at American Repertory Theater of WNY, 545 Elmwood Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 students and military (eventbrite.com).

American Repertory Theater is presenting this new collaboration of theater, dance, music and monologues inspired by legendary post-punk musician Nick Cave that also acts as a celebration of the man. "Mercy Seat" - also the name of Cave's 1988 signature song - includes a featured dance piece by ART resident choreographer Suzanne Hibbard; one-acts from local playwrights j. Snodgrass, Ellen Catherine Falank, Samantha Marchant, Michael Fanelli and Justin Pope; and monologues by Matthew Boyle and Artistic Director Matthew LaChiusa. Music Director Susan King leads the Mercy Singers Choir.

Birds on the Niagara Festival. Friday, Feb. 17 through Monday, Feb. 20 at various locations along the Niagara River Corridor. Full schedule available online at birdniagara.org. Free, some registration required.

More than 30 local and state organizations will take part in North America's only international birding festival, with events in Niagara Falls, N.Y. and southern Ontario. Check out scavenger hunts at the Aquarium of Niagara, outdoor walks along Buffalo Harbor State Park or talks on wild animal rehabilitation at the Black Rock Harbor Center — just a few of several regional spots educating on winter birding while promoting conservation strategies.

Tower of Power with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $36 to $106 (bpo.com).

Santana’s "Everybody's Everything,” Huey Lewis and the News’ “Doing It All For My Baby” and Elton John’s “Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me” would not be the same without Tower of Power’s funky brass sound in the mix. Beginning as a soul group called The Motowns in 1968, the band has evolved over the course of their appearance on numerous albums in the past 50 years for such artists as Chaka Khan, Aerosmith and the Grateful Dead, all the while earning Billboard 200 and R&B albums hits of their own.

Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies. Exhibit opens Feb. 17; talk is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court.

The Buffalo History Museum is partnering with the Uncrowned Queens Institute during February to debut the new exhibit and accompanying program "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies." The exhibit feature photographs and videos that capture the stories of a group of Buffalo’s venerable community builders. Buffalo's Uncrowned Queens Institute works to preserve the histories of African American men and women across the country. The group's founders, Dr. Barbara A. Seals Nevergold and Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, will be on hand to talk about the initiative and how you can participate.

Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 (rivieratheatre.org).

Zoso not only emulates Led Zeppelin’s iconic look — from cascading blonde hair to flare jeans and flowing shirts — but lead singer Matt Jernigan’s performance makes you feel like you’re witnessing the real thing, by taking on Robert Plant’s signature moves and hitting his seemingly impossibly high notes in “Immigrant Song” and “Over the Hills and Far Away.”

DC Curry. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18; 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $24 to $36 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Perhaps you know him as Craig Elroy, Ice Cube’s uncle, from the movies “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” or from BET’s "Comic View” and Adult Swim's "Black Jesus.” These are just a few of the roles that have comprised Curry’s comedy career in the past 30 years, made popular by his signature matter-of-fact delivery and unflinching social commentary.

Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Festival. Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16; noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. One-day pass $10, four-day pass $20. Free admission for kids younger than 12 (limit two).

Learn new fishing tips or brush up on your technique from a choice of more than 100 sessions about everything from how to maintain your reels to kayak fishing for Lake Erie Walleye. The event has six headline speakers, private tying classes and a fly fishing social with craft beer, along with a market of fishing shops and outdoor outfitters showcasing gear and bait.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St. Free admission, reservations encouraged.

People began wearing masks at Mardi Gras as a way to escape class structures and mingle with whomever they chose, reads a quick search on New Orleans’ site dedicated to its holiday. This party continues that tradition, adding to it a costume contest, food and drink specials and music from DJs Business Woman Special.

