[BN] Things To Do newsletter June 29: Fourth of July, Puppy Palooza, Market & Mimosas

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 30-July 6, 2022

Main events

Fourth of July fireworks, festivities. Communities across the area are celebrating Independence Day with events ranging from a few hours to multiple days. Check out Melissa Burrowes' list of some local festivities to celebrate the red, white and blue through the long holiday weekend.

Explore & More Children's Museum's Third Birthday Celebration. 130 Main St. All events free with admission, including: ice cream 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; making birthday buttons and magnets 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; birthday-themed yoga classes 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Explore & More kicks off its third birthday at Canalside, hosting an array of friendly-family activities from scavenger hunts and art studios to free ice cream and crafts on the waterfront. Highlights from the remaining three days of birthday-themed events include free Perry’s ice cream at the Low Bridge Cafe, birthday buttons and magnets made with the Burchfield Penney Art Center, and yoga classes on the Rooftop Terrace respectively.

Passion and Patronage Gifts from the Gerald Mead Collection. On display from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, December 18 at the Castellani Art Museum. Viewable during public hours from 1 - 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Free admission.

An extensive collection of 54 works by 43 artists born or living in Western New York will decorate Niagara University’s Castellani Art Museum for the remainder of this year. A curated gift from Buffalo art collector Gerald Mead, works from 1905 to 2017 encompass all media ranges, created by nationally and internationally renowned artists such as Cory Arcangel, Charles Burchfield, and Wendell Castle, among others.

Food Truck Wednesdays in the Garden. 5:30 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Samuel’s Grande Manor, 8750 Main St. Williamsville. Weekly event every Wednesday, excluding some holidays. Admission $5 cash adults, kids 12 and under free.

You’ve heard about Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square—how about Food Truck Wednesdays in the Garden? Cheesy Chick, Buffalo Bros. Burgers, Share, LuGia's, Some Like It Hot, Breezy Bowls, and other local food trucks head to Williamsville on Wednesdays this summer, backdropped by live music. Dogs are welcome.

Buffalo Holiday Market. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Loaded Lumber, 223 South Park Ave. Markets run Saturdays through Sept. 24.

After capping off its winter and spring seasons, this seasonal market returns for its summer “Market & Mimosas” series on the waterfront. The outdoor chalets host a number of local artisans and handcrafted vendors at Loaded Lumber in Buffalo's historic Cobblestone District every Saturday through the end of September.

The hottest tickets in town: Win a pair of tickets for the #Best12DaysofSummer - the 182nd Erie County Fair! Enter now >>

The Buffalo News is proud to sponsor the Grandstand at the Erie County Fair, part of our shared mission to bring people together and make meaningful community connections.

Don't miss these

Puppy Palooza and Hot Dog BBQ. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St. Finally, there’s an event where you can grab a brew while contemplating a dog adoption. This weekend, pils and pup enthusiasts can meet and greet Pixie Mamas Rescue puppies over a beer and hot dog at this family-friendly event. Guests are unable to adopt dogs on-site.

Seneca One Summer Jam Series. Live music from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St. Weekly event every Wednesday through Aug. 31. Free admission. The iconic crimson Seneca One building backdrops this weekly eclectic market, packed with local restaurant pop-ups, live music, refreshments, food trucks, a mini vendor market, and dog rescue pop-ups on Wednesdays through the summer.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.