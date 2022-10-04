[BN] Things To Do newsletter: Bill Maher, Ellicottville Fall Fest and pierogis

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Oct. 6-13, 2022

Main events

Ellicottville Fall Fest. Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9 at various locations, Ellicottville.

Guests will mosey along the quaint, shop-lined Ellicottville streets at this popular arts and crafts show. When not perusing the four-block vendor showcase, guests can hop on chairlift rides, check out the art show, join the mountain cookout or grab a bite from the food court. The live music roster features a number of DJs, dueling pianos and other bands playing at Ellicottville Brewing Co., Balloons Restaurant, Madigans and Holiday Valley. While you're in the area, stop by Pumpkinville in nearby Great Valley.

Bill Maher. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $37 (kleinhansbuffalo.org).

Rarely has political comedy been more brutally honest than when in the hands of Bill Maher. This 41-time Emmy-nominated comedian is known for his long tenure on HBO’s “Real Time,” and for his late-night political talk show “Politically Incorrect,” featuring visitors such as Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren and Eva Longoria. Winning his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for HBO series, “VICE,” Maher has also written a number of bestselling books, including “True Story,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden” and “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits.”

En Plein Air. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Artpark, 450 South 4th St., Lewiston. Free.

At En Plein Air - French for “in the open air” - guests will enjoy a scenic afternoon of outdoor painting, fall food and beverage tastings with artists from the Niagara Painters Group. When not painting, groups can join in the specialty raffle, or grab a bite or drink from the Village Bake Shoppe, Hartman’s Distilling, Hamburg Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Resurgence Brewing Company and Community Beer Works.

Sip & Shop. 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Village of Lancaster.

While nursing reds, whites and rosés, crowds can peruse the cozy shops lining Central Avenue and West Main Street in the Village of Lancaster. From delicious chocolate bars at Dark Forest Chocolate Makers to funky accessories at Juls and Jane Boutique, guests won’t want for variety as they fill their shopping bags — or top off their drinks at Lilly Belle Meads.

Don't miss these

Adult Book Fair. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Free admission. If you miss the nostalgia of the Scholastic Book Fair in elementary school, this event is for you. While sipping harvest brews, you can shop for new reads, explore podcasts and meander along a selection of literary vendors.

Olivier Laude: Chiến Thắng Ba Tơ exhibit. Artist talk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; on view through Friday, Oct. 28 at Rivalry Projects, 106 College St. Grounding his work in the fictional once-existent Vietnamese village of Ba Tơ, Olivier Laude explores how identities are crafted, portrayed and flattened, using large-scale photographs and sculptures produced in Vietnam.

National Pierogi Day Party. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Sto Lat Bar, 4475 Transit Road. In an inaugural celebration of the halfway point to Dyngus Day, Sto Lat Bar will have Polish music, Polka dancing, a pierogi-eating competition, samples of Polish beers and the chance to win pierogi for a year from Simply Pierogi.

Halloween Monster Mash. 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Tickets are $10 via PayPal, Venmo or at the door. Roller derby meets ‘80s-themed monster mash at this (optionally) costumed event, where guests can try their luck in a costume contest, raffles and grab a brew.

