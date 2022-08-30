[BN] Things To Do: National wing festival, Pan-Am walking tour and Labor Day festivities

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Sept. 1-8, 2022

Main events

Ballpark Brew Bash. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Sahlen Field, 1 James D Griffin Plaza. General admission is $35, VIP tickets $79 and designated driver, $5.

An extensive list of breweries including Resurgence Brewing Company, 1911 Cider, Pearl Street Brewery and Steelbound Brewery come together for this event crafted for beer lovers. Between sampling ciders, IPAs, stouts and sours, guests can pair food from La Nova and Charlie the Butcher including pulled pork, bacon mac and cheese and nachos. Guests get a bit more of an expansive menu with a VIP ticket including 17 breweries under tent and food like Buffalo chicken logs, cheese and meat plates and Jamaican jerk chicken.

National Buffalo Wing Festival. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Highmark Stadium, 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park. Admission $20, free for children ages 8 and younger.

From spreads of Anchor Bar wings and Wegmans grub, to live music performances, this festival is just about as Buffalo as it gets. It got its start in 2001, when founder Drew Cerza watched fried-food addicted Frank Detorre, played by Bill Murray in the film "Osmosis Jones," en route to a national wing festival in Buffalo only to realize the area didn’t have a national festival yet. Today this wing-centric weekend boasts a variety of adventurous sauce flavors from local and national restaurants including PB&J, Salt and Vinegar, Maple Bacon Rum and Jalapeno Blueberry. In addition to a packed itinerary of wing-eating championships, bobbing for wings and mullet contests, local eateries like Anchor Bar and Bocce Club still feature our favorite classic wing flavors, too.

Watermelon Fest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Greg’s U-Pick Farm, 9270 Lapp Road, Clarence Center. Admission required for hayrides and certain activities.

Throughout the growing season, this Clarence Center U-Pick farm market and CSA hosts U-Pick strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, pumpkins and other flowers and veggies in its family-owned and operated 120 acres. The farm welcomes locals to beat the late-summer heat with some watermelon treats and family fun this weekend including picking melons, visiting the animal barn, enjoying a hayride, or playing in the kids’ activity barn.

Oliver Street Labor Day Festival. 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 on Oliver Street between 9th and 11th avenues, North Tonawanda. Free admission, $10 entry fee for participating car show vehicles.

Say goodbye to summer at this event with vintage cars, artisan vendors and live music by The Fleetwood Mac Experience, Back to the Bars, Hot Daddy Rocks and The A List. Walkers will pack Oliver Street near Brownie's Sports Bar and Tavern to peruse lines of custom cars until around 6 p.m., before heading to grab dinner and some brews.

"Last Podcast on the Left." 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $26 to $156 (kleinhansbuffalo.org). Despite being titled the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour,” horror podcast hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski are bound to showcase anything but snappy ABBA tunes in their Queen City tour stop as they often cover werewolves, cults, iconic hauntings and other creepy subjects on their true-crime podcast.

Don't miss these

Haudenosaunee Micro-Short Film Program. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Burchfield Penney Arts Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Free admission and registration (eventbrite.com); donations accepted.

Now in its second year, this program features a variety of micro-short films curated by Seneca filmmaker Terry J. Jones from Haudenosaunee filmmakers based in Turtle Island (North America and Canada). There will be 17 micro-films shown by 14 indigenous filmmakers. A panel discussion and Q&A session follows. Half of the donations will be shared with the filmmakers, directly supporting independent Indigenous filmmaking; the other half supports Spark Filmmakers Collaborative public events and programming.

Kurtis Conner. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are $51 to $73 (ticketmaster.com). After building initial traction on Vine — the short video app that died before TikTok could live — this Toronto native grew his comedy following to more than 4 million subscribers through dad-joke-ridden YouTube commentary videos, usually concerning cringe-worthy social media trends and opinions on bizarre TV sprinkled with potty humor.

Pan-Am Walking Tour. 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court. Admission reservations $10 per person (buffalohistory.org). This 90-minute tour starts at the museum and takes guests through the historic 1901 Pan-American Exposition on land that today is Delaware Park to Elmwood Avenue. The exposition was a six-month showcase that drew more than 8 million people to Buffalo for numerous marvels such as electric lights.

More to consider

Arnez J. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets $25-40 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Family Summer Series: Navy/Marines Day. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Buffalo Naval Park, 1 Naval, Marina Park South.

