BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Feb. 9-16, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

“It’s Only A Paper Moon,” “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” and “Unforgettable” are just a few of the selections in this tribute concert to father-daughter duo Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, featuring world-traveling jazz vocalist Dee Daniels and Canadian jazz vocalist Denzal Sinclaire. Following the show, a Sweetheart Dance includes live music by Colleen Williams with the Bobby Jones Trio.

27th Annual Juried Members Exhibition, Traditional Work. On view from Feb. 10 through March 10 at the Artists Group Gallery, One Linwood Ave. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

This year's Western New York Artists Group exhibit is so large that it had to be split into two installations. It opens on Feb. 10 with "Traditional Work" featuring 40 artworks by 27 member artists. The mixed-medium exhibit blends classic and contemporary styles and is juried by Marc A. Duquette, a SUNY Buffalo State University graduate who currently travels between Buffalo and Toronto where he is working with the Academy of Realist Art. A reception and awards ceremony for "Traditional Work" will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10. The second part of the exhibit, "The Modern," opens March 17.

Fort Niagara in the Civil War. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Old Fort Niagara, 102 Morrow Plaza, Youngstown. Admission is $20 adults, $12 ages ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger.

While Old Fort Niagara wasn’t on the front lines of the Civil War, it still played a role in the fight. Learn more about it in this program held in honor of Abraham Lincoln's birthday. The event gives a sense of what life was like from 1861 to 1865, following the 7th United States Infantry’s travels from New Mexico to Fort Niagara, along with musket demos and cannon firings.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Free.

This winter festival goes beyond shopping by offering ice skating, curling, character meet-and-greets and live music. More than 75 vendors like the Totally Buffalo Store, FYB Pet Apparel and Ruth’s Wreaths & More showcase their Buffalo earrings, Batman pet clothes and heart wreaths, respectively.

Cupid's Disco Party. Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Salvatore's Italian Prime, 6461 Transit Road. Tickets are $35 (eventbrite.com). For ages 21 and older.

Folks that prefer the music of the 1970s will enjoy this Valentine’s dance event. Dress up in the garb, enjoy an appetizer buffet and dance at this disco that has often sold out in the past.

Valentine’s Dance. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $50 (eventbrite.com).

Highlights of this '90s-themed Valentine's Day dance include '90s cover bands, drag, DJs, appetizers, an open bar and performances from The Miss Demeanors and other dancers — all benefiting Autism Services, Inc.

Valentine’s Day with Mike Racine. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $25 general admission, $35 reserved, $99 date-night package (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Mike Racine’s casual way of delivering dark comedy and personal anecdotes has brought him from “Conan” to Montreal’s "Just for Laughs" festival and to being nominated for Time Out New York’s Joke of the Year. Upgrading to the date-night package gets you two reserved seats, strawberries and chocolate and two glasses of champagne.

“Tell Me on A Sunday” at MusicalFare Theatre. Opens with a half-price preview at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regular performances run Feb. 15 through March 19 at MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $50 with student and group rates available (839-8540).

This Andrew Lloyd Webber production is not the spectacle you would expect if you've seen his epic works such as "Phantom of the Opera." This one-woman show starring Leah Berst follows an English girl’s arrival to New York City and, despite having conversations with other characters, she’s the only person who appears on the stage. Audiences might know several of these songs outside this context, including “Come Back with the Same Look in Your Eyes,” “Unexpected Song” and “Tell Me on a Sunday,” notably sung by Bernadette Peters.

