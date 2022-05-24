[BN] Things To Do: Memorial Day parades, Totally Buffalo Festival and Bark in the Park

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 26-June 2, 2022

Main events

Memorial Day parades. From the Tonawandas to the Southtowns, firetrucks, Girl Scouts, police officers and marching bands are among those who will join parades throughout Memorial Day on May 30 in honor of those who have served in the armed forces. Here are a few of the many parades: The Orchard Park parade begins at 9 a.m. at the Orchard Park Library, proceeding north on South Buffalo Street, then left onto West Quaker Street to Veterans Park. Lancaster’s service begins at 9 a.m. followed by a parade from Veteran's Park to the Town Hall. East Aurora’s procession begins at 10:30 a.m. at Hamlin Park, down Prospect Avenue to Oakwood Cemetery. In West Seneca, the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Southgate Plaza down Union Road. The Ken-Ton parade starts at 11 a.m. on Delaware Avenue, to Lincoln Boulevard and ending at Elmwood Avenue. In Clarence, the parade starts at 11 a.m. at Kraus Road, followed by a service at noon in Clarence Town Park.

Inspiration in the Gardens. 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Admission is $40, garden members $36 (buffalogardens.com). Rain date is June 2. For ages 16 and older.

Watercolor artists will settle in for an afternoon of painting backdropped by the Botanical Gardens during this outdoor workshop. After choosing a focus of foliage, flowers or trees, groups will create pieces guided by watermedia painter Deanna Weinholtz. Attendees should bring their own watercolor supplies, paint surfaces and seating.

Mixed-Up Media Exhibition. Opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. River Art Gallery and Gifts, 83 Webster St., North Tonawanda.

Anything goes in this exhibit that showcases unique art that falls outside of traditional categories by incorporating more than one medium such as fiber arts, sculptures, collages and paintings. After the opening reception, the exhibit can be seen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until June 25.

Totally Buffalo Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Free entry.

This two-day shopping event is packed with 716 pride with about 90 local vendors selling an array of Buffalo-inspired merchandise and cuisine. Browse the offerings on both floors of RiverWorks with such vendors as Maya’s Makings, The Yummmm Truck, Total Sports Buffalo, ​​Kari Blueberry Creative, ​​Drift Away Buffalo, Marcie's Scents and 716 Shop. This year, the festival will collect donations for the Jefferson Avenue community affected by the tragic event on May 14. Festival guests are encouraged to bring donations of disposable diapers, wipes and baby items.

Clarence Bark in the Park. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., Clarence. Tickets are $5 pre-sale, $6 at the gate; children younger than 12 are admitted free (clarencebarkinthepark.org).

Finally, it pays to be someone - or know someone - who looks like their dog. Following a two-year hiatus, this pet-centric event returns to Clarence Town Park, with the Owner Lookalike and Most Unique Trick contests, to the ​​Pomeranian Fashion Show and Kids Scavenger Hunt. The family-friendly afternoon boasting basket raffles, food and drinks, and an off-leash play area has partnered with the rescue groups Ten Lives Club, Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, Open Arms Rescue of WNY and Awesome Paws.

A Country Night In East Aurora. 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Mister's Bar and Lanes, 206 Main St., East Aurora. Tickets are $20 early bird, $25 general admission, $50 VIP stageside (eventbrite.com). Ages 21 and older.

Those preferring to exchange combat boots and studded cuffs for wide-brim hats and cowboy boots can take to Mister’s for night of Eric Church and Jason Aldean covers from Frank Garrett and My Kinda Party Band respectively. VIP guests receive two drink tickets and access to a private stageside area.

Mom Said No. at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Revolution Gallery, 1419 Hertel Ave. $10 admission (eventbrite.com). For ages 21 and older.

High-energy performances meet Beach Boys-reminiscent harmonies when this locally-based band shows off its chops. Consider this Memorial Day weekend show the kickoff to a busy summer for the band with other dates including Hamburg Gaming on July 9 and at Cobblestone Live on July 16.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.