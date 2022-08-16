[BN] Things To Do: Living History weekend, stargazing and more summer festivals

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Aug. 18-25, 2022

Main events

Here are highlights of events happening through the next week. For all events, check with venues on Covid-19 policies and schedule updates.

Old Fort Niagara Living History Weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 at Old Fort Niagara, 102 Morrow Plaza, Fort Niagara State Park. Admission $17 adults, $12 ages 6 - 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

During its 300-year lifespan, Old Fort Niagara has seen combat for only 23 days. During this weekend, guests will get a glimpse of everyday life for those at the frontier outpost throughout the rest of its history including hether baking bread, enjoying period songs or games, engaging in the fur trade, participating in military drills or laying out an 18th-century fortification. Living history interpreters will also demonstrate period quillwork, muskets, artillery, food preparation and lighting, while children can tour the fort and meet characters from the 1700s and 1800s.

Taste of Diversity Festival. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue.

This all-day event commemorates the diverse history and makeup of Buffalo’s West Side with an eclectic lineup of food, dance, music and culture. The itinerary includes shows from Mahatmmoho Collective, Pure Ink Poetry, Oasis Dance Center, Saranaide, Fanny Salsa Dance Company, Neville Francis Quartet and community performances.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Buffalo Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Admission $10 is advance, $15 day-of, children 12 and younger admitted free (showpass.com).

This event advertises itself as being “for lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre” on Facebook and, judging by its offerings, it holds up to that promise. From handcrafted oddities and antiques to preserved specimens and odd jewelry, this traveling expo showcases an array of vendors, artists, dealers and small businesses in a celebration of all things creepy.

Stargazing in Hamburg. 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve, 4050 North St., Blasdell. Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration not required.

Aspiring astronomers can explore stars, planets, constellations and deep space objects through the lenses of Penn Dixie’s telescopes and specialized equipment. You can bring your own telescope, as well as blankets, chairs, snacks and warm clothes.

Wild Wing Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug 21 at Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. Admission $10 adults, $5 children under 12.

Wing-eating and birdwatching are at the forefront of this sanctuary’s fundraiser. And while there will be music and food, the focus is on the wildlife at this sanctuary. There will be free guided tours throughout the day featuring 750 ducks, geese and swans from 78 species in the two largest covered aviaries globally. You can feed the geese and 1,000 Koi fish. Humans can enjoy three-for-$5 wings and two-for-$5 chicken fingers and fries, along with pizza and cookies ($2 each). Music is by the Rustic Ramblers.

Don't miss these

Asian Food & Culture Festival. 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Free. Enjoy the sights, tastes and smells of Asian-inspired cuisine along with exhibits and vendors. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy live music on the mainstage.

Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival. 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Griffis Sculpture Park, 6902 Mill Valley Road, East Otto. Tickets $20 (eventbrite.com). Highlights include a vendor village, children’s crafts area, food stands, drinks and live music at one of the largest sculpture parks in the U.S. Guests can meander through the park's sculptures, shop, grab food and enjoy music from Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors, PA Line and Griffin Brady and Sly Boots Circus.

Field Day Fest. Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Nardin Academy Athletic Center, 97 Rosalia St. Fitness classes, food trucks and an array of local vendors will sprawl across Sister Field at this fitness-focused event. Businesses related to health and wellness such as Serene Candles by Mia, Massage is Life, Yoni Yogi, BikeorBar, Ever Healing and Skincare Essentials by Jill will be on hand. There also will be face painting, henna and hair braiding.

