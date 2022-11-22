[BN] Things To Do: Light shows, holiday activities and a silent disco

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Nov. 24-30, 2022

Main events

Festival of Lights. 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 23 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg. Admission is $30 per car.

Twinkling lights at night are one of the many things that feel integral to the magic of the holidays and the Fairgrounds make you feel like you’re at the center of it all. While you drive through in your car, twinkling Santas, reindeer and other festive light displays put on a blinking show choreographed to the holiday music coming through your speakers. Meanwhile, folks can visit with Santa and reindeer, board the new train ride or other kiddie rides or shop the outdoor European market and have a bite to eat.

Buffalo Holiday Market. Buffalo market at 202 Ohio St.: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 23. Hamburg market at 202 Lake St., Hamburg: 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Dec 18.

The cozy, lined chalets under strings of twinkling lights at this market are truly the stuff of Hallmark movies. More than 350 rotating vendors will set up shop at this European-style expo inspired by co-owner Colleen Pandy’s residency in Europe. But fellow co-owner Jillian Cannan said that creating the holiday “magic” is the real name of the game. The pair are aiming to give shoppers not only a “completely different shopping experience” than the big box stores, Cannan says, but something to do afterward, too, from drinks and igloos to live music and grub. This is one of many gift shows returning to give shoppers the chance to buy local this season.

Silent Disco at 500 Pearl. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at 500 Pearl, 500 Pearl St. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door (eventbrite.com).

It’s evidently the weekend for disco in Buffalo given that the long sold-out "World’s Largest Disco" is on Nov. 26. But in contrast with that event, guests get to pick their own music at this Silent Disco and sync up R&B, Top 40 or EDM tunes on their headphones with friends inside 500 Pearl’s ornate, spacious halls.

Coffee, Sweets and Sips. Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Admission $35 (buffaloriverworks.com).

This diverse sweets and vendor festival gives you 60 kinds of desserts to choose from. Who knew 60 different types of desserts even existed? But to coordinator Paul Maurer, this was the goal: Hand-select a number of local favorites like Genevieve’s Cheesecakes, Platters Chocolates and Ginger Snap Patisserie to deliver as much variety with as little repetition as possible. Cassata cake cannolis, ice cream tacos, apple pie cream whiskey and pumpkin dog bite treats are just a few of the “decadent and good-looking desserts” to expect from the 20 booths of sweets, he says. And if guests need to pace themselves a bit, they can run downstairs to the free indoor holiday market that also has varied offerings such as Buffalo merch, woodcarvings and photography.

“Predator” live Watch Along with The Blade and the Bunny. 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Screening Room Cinema Café, Boulevard Mall (entrance at 880 Alberta Drive); $25.

For fans of horror films and wrestling, this unique movie event is for you. Watch one of the coolest horror creatures in the “Predator” with Buffalo native and All Elite Wrestling star Jesse Guilmette, known in the ring as “The Blade,” and “The Bunny.” After the film, which is Guilmette’s favorite, there will be a discussion, Q&A and photo opps. Guilmette is a big movie buff and recently started a podcast called “A Slice of Cinema with the Blade.” Episodes so far have featured such films as “Predator,” “Robocop” and “Robocop 2.”

Jingle Falls USA. 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 3; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 throughout Niagara Falls. Some activities require registration and fees.

For the next few Saturdays, Niagara Falls is transforming itself into a holidays-centric hub, hosting just about every festive activity you could imagine: Full-size gingerbread displays, artisan markets, Santa meet-and-greets, card making, holiday music from an organ, giant snow globes, firepits, alpaca petting, toy painting, horse and carriage rides and somehow, more. Each festive activity falls into its own time window, so guests mix and match their schedules accordingly.

Zoo Lights. 5:30 to 9 p.m. beginning Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. Full schedule available online. Member adults $11, member children $8, non-member adults $16, non-member children $11, children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Glowing animal displays and luminescent trees make after-hours visits to the zoo that much cooler, with holiday train rides, meet and greets with Santa and ice princesses, pit stops for s’mores and hot cocoa and free craft beer tastings from Rusty Nickel Brewing Company on select Saturdays.

