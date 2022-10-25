[BN] Things To Do: Kevin Hart, Witches Ball, A Musical Feast and a new East Aurora gallery space

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022

Main events

Kevin Hart. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets are $83-$159.55 (ticketmaster.com).

Back from a four-year hiatus, Kevin Hart returns to the road on his "Reality Check Tour." With humble beginnings at an amateur night in a Philadelphia comedy club, Hart’s career has since impressively expanded into a number of areas over the years. From his stand-up specials such as “Grown Little Man” and “Seriously Funny” to movies like “Fatherhood”and “Jumanji,” Hart’s iconic impressions and self-deprecating jokes have made him a comedy standard since the early 2000s.

The Witches Ball: Highway to Hell. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Statler, 107 Delaware Ave. Tickets $45 advance, $50 door, $175 VIP (eventbrite.com).

Dozens of artists, actors, psychics and DJs will be on hand as costumed guests dance, grab drinks and enjoy the return of this eclectic Halloween party. The immersive itinerary sports a lineup of drag shows and performances including dancers, stilt walkers, magicians and a silent disco. Walk the black carpet and pose for a chance at the title of best overall costume and best group costume, among other costume awards. General admission guests can enjoy the live music, neo-burlesque troupe shows, podcast guests and mural installation, VIPs get access to a fully stocked bar, hors d’oeuvres and a carving station in the Lobby Bar.

“Trees: An Artist’s Perspective on Nature.” Exhibit runs through Friday, Nov. 11 at Pacific Underground Catering, 700 Main St., East Aurora. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Free.

Personal chef Marleta Stansberry has turned over part of her Pacific Underground Catering into a new gallery space. The first exhibit, "Trees," showcases the work of 17 artists from the West Seneca Art Society. The variety of nature-based pieces highlight woods of birch trees and rows of pines painted with acrylic, watercolor and other mediums.

Parkside Fall Festival. 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along Hertel Avenue. Costs vary by activity.

As costumed crowds parade through the Parkside Avenue business district, folks can sample sandwiches from Fat Bob's food truck or grab fall-themed drinks from Buffalo Seamery, while kids trick-or-treat at different businesses. This collaboration of local shops packs a promising itinerary with Drag Queen Story Time at Alice, Ever After Books; Halloween-themed desserts from Fairy Cakes; drop-in art-making session at Making Waves Art Studio; and doughnuts and specialty lattes from JAM Parkside.

Ship or Treat. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, 1 Naval, Marina Park S. Tickets $20 non-members, $8 members (tickettailor.com).

Calling all trick-or-treaters and nautical enthusiasts: This event takes guests aboard the USS The Sullivans and USS Little Rock for a festive afternoon of family activities and Halloween goodies. After boarding, families will take tours of the vessels, climbing ladders and maneuvering passageways and thresholds. If joining in costume, leave capes and high heels at home for maximum comfort and mobility.

Don't miss these

A Musical Feast: Dance of the Spirit. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Montante Cultural Center, Canisius College, 2001 Main St. Tickets are $15 general, $7 faculty/staff, $5 students. A compilation of music from jazz pianist George Caldwell, cellist Jonathan Golove, soprano Tiffany Du Mouchelle and saxophonist Wildy Zumwalt meets poetry and electronics from Daniel Haskin in this concert.

Crawling Dead Halloween Bar Crawl. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along Hertel Avenue. Tickets $15 presale, $20 day-of (stepoutbuffalo.com).

Check in at Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream for this costumed crawl that is a choose-your-own-adventure. Pose at the photo booth, then take your pick from drink specials with no cover charge from 11 bars and restaurants, including The Sterling, Burning Buffalo, Deep South Taco, Wine on Hertel, Gramma Mora’s and The Public House of Buffalo. There will be a costume contest, door prizes and giveaways.

Trivia Night. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House, 125 Jewett Pkwy. Tickets $15 (ci.ovationtix.com). For ages 21 and older. Backdropped by the all-glass visitor center with an iconic view of the Martin House, teams will haggle over trivia answers while sipping on beer, wine and non-alcoholic drink options.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.