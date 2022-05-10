[BN] Things To Do: Justin Bieber, May Day and poetry open mics

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 12-19, 2022

Main events

Justin Bieber "Justice" Tour. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $199 (keybankcenter.com, ticketmaster.com).

After kicking off his worldwide tour’s first leg in Kansas City and Chicago, this teen heartthrob-turned-pop-superstar takes to the KeyBank Center on Saturday, filling the arena with hits from albums "Justice" and "My World" and "Believe," among others. The full tour was originally planned to start in 2020, but was postponed twice. It has been rerouted and expanded for 2022 and will span from Mexico and Brazil to Australia and Japan following its American opener. All tickets purchased for the concert’s original date are still valid.

Bass Terminal Presents: MeSo. 8 p.m. Friday, May 13 at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Tickets are $20 (eventbrite.com). It is an 18-and-older event.

A high-energy lineup of underground electronic dance music labels will take the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center stage in a show headlined by Chicago-based artist on the rise MeSo, along with Kodiak, Gee, BILA, Fe'netiks, LURK3R, Timato. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled BBQ with MeSo will be honored for a discounted rate.

Reflections on Rachmaninoff by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $41-$64 (bpo.org).

The dynamic rhythms and lush harmonies of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances will resound throughout Kleinhans Music Hall over the weekend in a performance that highlights the Russian composer’s last major work in three movements. Zoltán Kodály’s nostalgic symphony for his Hungarian homeland and David Ludwig’s concerto written for his new wife, violinist Bella Hristova, will also notably share places in the program.

Hops to Pints. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St. Tickets $50 (eventbrite.com).

Calling all prospective homebrewers: In a staggered three-session event series, beer enthusiasts will congregate at Resurgence Brewing Co. and receive baby hops plants they’ll nurture at home, alongside a free 16-ounce of choice and complimentary hop class with the brewing team. Returning late summer with their plants, brewers will learn about the beer they’ll be making before a cumulative mid-October release party and sampling of the hop collection brews.

May Day Festivities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Hull Family Home & Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. General admission $8, members $6, ages 5 and younger are admitted free (hullfamilyhome.com).

From dancing around the Maypole and sampling teas and snacks, to making Tussie-Mussie bouquets and lavender sachets, visitors to the Hull Family Home will have a taste of 19th-century May Day festivities in this second Hands-on-Heritage event at the Hull Family Home & Farmstead. The circa-1810 home was built by Revolutionary War veteran Warren Hull and is Erie County’s only fully restored early 19th-century stone dwelling.

Don't miss these

Big Bird’s Adventure: One World, One Sky. 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium Science and Math Complex, 1300 Elmwood Ave, Continues every other Saturday through June. Tickets $6 (eventbrite.com). Young adventurers will imaginatively accompany Big Bird and Elmo on a trip to the moon to explore the night sky with Hu Hu Zhu, the pair’s new friend from China, in this immersive Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium experience.

Wordism Open Mic Spoken Word Event. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Khari's, 128 Fargo Ave. $5 cash only admission. First-time spoken-word artists and seasoned poets alike will step behind the mic at this eclectic, non-competitive monthly event on the West Side. The monthly show was held at Princessa's Studio & Art Gallery in April, and now migrates to Khari's on the corner of Fargo Avenue and Jersey Street, a Black-owned cafe “serving coffee, fresh-pressed juices, delicious food, and vibes.”

Roller Rave Glow Party. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Zone One Family Entertainment Complex, 30 East Amherst St. Tier 2 admission $15, tier 3 $20, day-of $25 (eventbrite.com). 18-and-older event. Permeating neon and EDM will backdrop this rave-on-skates this weekend, as DJs Scafetta, Conundrum, BossTune and others usher in the area’s alleged largest roller glow party, featuring full kitchen and bar, and offering free foam glowsticks to the first 100 through the door.

