[BN] Things To Do: 'Jurassic World,' 'Arctic - an Immersive Experience' and a Native American harvest

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Oct. 20-27, 2022

Main events

Jurassic World Live Tour. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at KeyBank Center. Tickets start at $33 (ticketmaster.com, keybankcenter.com).

A 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex, the fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue plus a stegosaurus and triceratops are among the more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs that are part of this family friendly show filled with mighty roars and action-packed stunts. Return to Isla Nublar of "Jurassic Park" where gyrospheres will roll through jungles as \scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and try to save a special new dinosaur.

Arctic - A Man Under The Ice: An Immersive Experience. 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 30 at the NISE Exhibition Center, 6929 Williams Road, Niagara Falls. General admission $29 adults, $25 children, seniors, military and students; children under 4 are admitted free. VIP admission is $37 adults, $33 children. Family rates available for VIP and general admission (nise.santaticket.com).

This immersive exhibit transports viewers below the ice in diver and wildlife documentary filmmaker Mario Cyr’s adventure to the Canadian arctic. From walks into life-sized base camp to footage of encounters with polar bears, walruses, narwhals, sea angels and large marine mammals, guests can feel they’re really on the expedition while enjoying educational components along the way about diving equipment, challenges and the experience of the journey.

Martin Sexton. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $37 (bpo.com).

This Syracuse native soulfully blends folk, blues and rock in his songs spanning nearly three decades, which have appeared in films and TV such as "Parenthood," "Scrubs" and "Masters of Sex." After getting his start singing in Boston’s streets and subways, the singer-songwriter’s impressive range and emotional lyrics have led him to headline venues such as Carnegie Hall and The Fillmore.

Native American Harvest Celebration: Giving Thanks. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Artpark, 450 South 4th St., Lewiston.

Ring in the harvest season with traditional Native American songs, dances, corn husk dolls and Lacrosse workshops at this family-friendly event. When not shopping the unique artisans and food vendors, folks can take part in Three Sisters teachings and prepare the Native American Peace Garden for the winter months. From digging their hands in the dirt to creating a harvest pony-bead wampum strand, guests will learn about the importance of the harvest while readying the land for the long Buffalo winter. Those interested in participating in gardening should bring their own tools. Pre-register for corn husk doll making by emailing michele-elise-burnette@artpark.net.

Harvest Fest. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Rusty Nickel Brewing, 4350 Seneca St. Free admission.

This event packs nearly all the autumnal staples into one of the area’s favorite breweries. Highlights include pumpkin carving, fall cocktails, a stein hoist competition, cider slushies, a bake-off and s’mores by the fire pit. Guests can listen to live music, peruse the vendors and sample foods and pair eats with seasonal beer, cider, mead and wine. To snag a table with a view of the band, reservations are required and limited to a two-hour window.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-I-Day. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Admission is $5 cash, ages 16 and younger admitted free.

From Bills gear and local honey to baked goods and dog treats, this event has an impressive variety of decor, art, jewelry and handcrafted goods. Sixty vendors will showcase mason jar candles, wooden signs, fall decor, cake pops, crystals and clothing, while spots like the Lash Loft and Beauty Lounge offer hair braidings on the spot. Whether doing some pre-holidays shopping, grabbing a mimosa or stopping for a bowl of chili, you'll find an eclectic assortment of seasonal, football and Buffalo-related goodies.

Don't miss these

Halloween Drive-Thru Trick or Treat. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Tickets $8 per car, free for BNHV members (bnhv.org). Families can throw on their costumes early and enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating without leaving the car in a 15-minute drive through the Historic Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village.

42 North’s “Lucky 7” Anniversary. Various hours from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 at 42 North, 25 Pine St., East Aurora. This might be the only seven-year-old birthday party that has guests making their own beer while enjoying live music and taproom games. All the same, this three-day celebration of 42 North’s seventh anniversary hosts music from Leroy Townes Band and The Brothers Blue, a Gear & Beer event and the launch of its collaboration brew with Lucky Day Whiskey Bar.

Antique Hayrides. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Akron Acres, 12607 Stage Road, Akron. This Akron farm lets you bundle your own variety of fall activities, offering guests not only hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn mazes and pony rides, but refreshing treats like cider and apples afterward in the market and country store. The corn maze is $10; tractor hayride and pumpkin $18; tractor hayride, pumpkin and pony ride $20; tractor hayride, pumpkin and corn maze $23; tractor hayride, pumpkin, corn maze and pony ride, $25. Free for ages 2 and younger.

Fall Pop Up Show. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Free admission. A sea of vendors will set up shop for an afternoon at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, while crowds peruse the pop-ups and kids trick-or-treat in a designated spot with Halloween activities.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.