[BN] Things To Do: John Mulaney, a country market and the return of art, music festivals

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 9-16, 2022

Main events

Downtown Country Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 20 on Main Street between Court and Church streets.

This summer tradition officially opens in downtown Buffalo this week. Vendors will be selling fruit and vegetables, specialty food items, desserts and homemade bath and body products among other items. Grab some lunch or snack on some of your new purchases before heading back to the office.

Paint The Town. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at The Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court. Tickets are $50 members, $60 general admission, $75 patron.

Highlights include a silent art auction with original artwork, live music, raffles and tastings from local breweries and wineries at this annual artistic celebration and fundraiser at the Buffalo History Museum. Admission gets you access to tastings, hors d’oeuvres and live music, along with raffle and auction items from more than 40 local artists.

Book Club with Valentino Dixon. 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Free.

Valentino Dixon was imprisoned at age 21 for a murder he didn't commit. He writes about that experience and how art helped him survive Attica Prison in his first book, "The Soul of an Unfreed Man: Drawing My Way to Freedom." He will discuss the book and his life story at this free event.

Wine & Craft Beer Festival. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. Registration is $49.

Area staples including Big Ditch Brewing Co., Community Beer Works, Johnson Estate Winery and Flying Bison Brewing Co. are among a handful of several local breweries and wineries whose spirits will be up for grabs at this waterfront fundraiser for Lutheran Charities of Western New York. In addition to drink sampling, guests will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a basket raffle and a wine pull with the musical backdrop of the Men's Red Blazer Chorus of Buffalo.

Art Alive. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Bidwell Parkway and West Delavan Avenue. Free.

Unique creatives will commemorate this year’s winners of the Virtual Art Alive program, a competition in which participants created living representations and stunning replicas of famous artwork using creative props and occasionally, people. Guests can visit on their way back from the Elmwood Village Farmers' Market, check out the displays and get their hands dirty with the hands-on artmaking Art Truck.

Allentown Art Festival. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 along Delaware Avenue.

Artists, craftsmen and shop owners, among others, will take to the streets of Allentown for this two-day outdoor festival highlighting community creativity and “the most colorful cultural event in Buffalo since the Pan-American Exposition," recalled founder Louis Cherenzia of the first edition. Now ringing in its 65th year, featured pieces on display and for sale include clay, creative crafts, drawings, graphics, glass, acrylic, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography and sculpture.

East Aurora Music Fest. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11 in East Aurora. Admission is $20.

Fans of this Southtowns event have had to be patient for its return after a two-year hiatus, but East Aurora Music Fest will officially take back the Main Street — and adjoining sidewalks for a full day of music for a good cause. Spearheaded in 2013, the festival has raised almost $1 million for local charities and organizations by hosting an array of musical talent at multiple venues including The Healthy Zone Rink, Mister's Bar and Lanes and Bar-Bill Tavern tent where people can hear everything from acoustic and rock to country and Americana.

John Mulaney. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at KeyBank Center. Tickets are $35 to $139 and up for VIP packages.

Iconic Netflix specials "Kid Gorgeous," "The Comeback Kid" and "New In Town" have defined Mulaney's era of comedy, the last of which earned him a review as being “one of the best stand-up comics alive” from Entertainment Weekly. The former "Saturday Night Live" writer masters awkwardness and sheer comedic timing in his routines, plus the occasional cracks about his French bulldog Petunia.

Summer Game Night. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Buffalo Cider Hall, 155 Chandler St. Admission is $35, game pack $25 (three game tickets in advance).

Games aren't just for kids. Adults can take part in Flower Pot Gift Card Pong, Wine Bottle Ring Toss and the Hole-in-One Putting Raffle competitions in this event hosted by the Black Rock Riverside Alliance. Admission will get guests two hours of open bar at CiderWorks, light snacks, and the chance to win prizes if they’re victorious in these garden games.

Don't miss these

Art openings. Friday, June 10 at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Two exhibits - "Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness" and "Praise: Works from the Collection" open as part of the M&T Second Friday event. Both exhibits continue through Nov. 27.

Newfane Family Fun Pride Fest. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 outside Calhoon's Pub at 2598 Main St., Newfane. Pride Month celebrations continue at this laid-back event celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride by Niagara Pride. There will be lawn games, entertainment, appearances by superheroes from the Justice League of WNY and food from Calhoon's Pub.

Silo City Reading Series. Doors at 7 p.m., reading 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Silo City (Marine A), 85 Silo City Row. Pay-what-you-can admission. This series kicks off its tenth season with poetry from Richie Hofmann and Albert Abonado, musical performances by Yuki Numata Resnick and an installation by Pat Cray. The historic waterfront grain silos will host two other readings in July and August.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.