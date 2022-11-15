[BN] Things To Do in WNY newsletter Nov. 15, 2022: Holiday shows begin, ABBA tribute with the BPO

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Nov. 17-23, 2022

Main events

Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show. Various times from Friday through Dec. 31 at the Lockport Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave, Lockport. Admission $25 per car, $53.12 season pass (holidaylightshow.com/buffalo).

There’s nothing quite like packing your car in the chilly air and driving past displays of fluorescent neon figures synchronized to holiday music (that is, if you’re interested in the holidays this soon). Regardless, this parade of glowing archways, candy canes and Santas will be there through New Year’s Eve, but kicks off this weekend for those who prefer to get their trees up before Thanksgiving. If you’ve seen the light show in previous years, those curating these galleries change out the majority of the displays every season — keeping the festivities fresh.

The Music of ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $42 to 108 (bpo.org).

Take a Chance On featured tribute band Arrival, who, we're told, makes it hard to discern whether it’s the original crew up there from the Swedish band. Whether you’re a fan of “Mamma Mia” or the tunes of ABBA in general, the theatrical ‘70s pop challenges anyone not to get up and dance — especially, if it’s “Waterloo,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” or “Voulez-Vous,” in my case. Arrival covers most of these hits that dominated the charts in their time, along with some others — replete with go-go boots, iconic harmonies and dance moves to complete the ABBA look.

Westfield's Christmas in the Village. Various times from Friday through Sunday. Complete schedule available online at westfieldny.com. Tickets required for certain attractions.

This is exactly what you picture when you think of a small-town holiday attraction — filled with horse-drawn carriage rides, roaming carolers, downtown window displays and a giant tree lighting. The packed itinerary enables you to somewhat choose your own festive adventure: Whether you’re looking to do crafts and meet Santa on Friday, enjoy a hot toddy crawl and carriage ride Saturday, or settle in for a Christmas movie marathon Sunday. The choice is yours — and between the gallery openings, vendor fair and wine tasting, it seems as though there’s something to choose for everyone.

A Drag Queen Christmas. 8 p.m. Friday at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main St. Tickets $49 to $92, $150 VIP (ticketmaster.com).

This is RuPaul’s Drag Race meets Miss Congeniality. Hosted by Trinity the Tuck, the queens will dance, sing, do comedy, lip-sync and strut their way into audiences' hearts in pageant numbers that have left them, both, in stitches and crying. Musical guest Todrick Hall interludes the show before former RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and other queens return with holiday garb, props, numbers and performances.

Train & Toy Show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center, 5820 South Park Ave, Hamburg. Adult admission $8, free for kids 12 and under.

Train-lovers will be in their element at this expo filled with 400 tables of model trains, lego and train layouts, collectables and railroadiana — which is a fancy way of saying railway artifacts. Whether you’re looking to admire the expansive, intricate layouts of tiny trains and villages or shop around to top off your antique collection, you won’t want for variety at this showcase. Change up from shopping and attend the guest speaker and demonstration sessions, basket raffle or Thomas and Friends play area for the kiddos.

Don’t miss these

Bottles & Bites Flavors of Fall. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. General admission tickets $35 presale, $45 at the door; VIP $55 presale, $65 at door (eventbrite.com). What is a seasonal sampling event without an alliteration? We’ll keep it going: Guests get a glass for beer, wine or spirits paired with pierogies from Babcia's, tacos from Gramma Mora's and red velvets from Paula's Donuts, among other Buffalo delicacies.

Live Band Karaoke. 10 p.m. Friday at Rec Room Buffalo, 79 W. Chippewa St. No cover before 11 p.m., $5 after. 21-plus event. If you’ve ever wanted the feeling of singing in a live band, without all the rehearsing that goes into being in a band, this event’s for you. Pick your favorite pop song from the ‘80s through today, and the band will back you onstage with lights and everything. No pressure.

Christmas at The Wurlitzer Craft and Gift Showcase. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. $5 general admission, $10 family rate. This annual holiday craft showcase has drawn the interest of almost 7,000 people on Facebook. Those that do attend will shop the displays of homemade items geared toward arts and craft-lovers.

