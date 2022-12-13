[BN] Things To Do: Holiday Pops, a carolcade and new History Museum exhibits

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Dec. 15-22, 2022

Main events

Here is what is happening in Western New York over the next week.

Holiday Pops. 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15; 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $12 to $108 (bpo.org).

There is no way to listen to “Joy To The World,” “White Christmas” and selections from“The Polar Express” played by this massive orchestra and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and still walk away feeling Grinch-ish. Also performing is Sydney McSweeney, whose bright pop and jazzy tone sounds like she was born to sing with a big band. Those looking to be part of the action can join in for the holiday sing-along at the end. Due to illness, John Morris Russell will not conduct this year. Instead, Bradley Thachuk will conduct the concerts from Dec. 15 to 17; he is conductor of the Niagara Symphony and frequent conductor of BPO Pops and Rock concerts. On Dec. 18, the orchestra will be led by Fernanda Lastra, BPO Conductor Diversity Fellow and conductor of the BPO Kids series.

East Aurora Carolcade. 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 along Main Street outside of Vidler's 5 & 10, 676 - 694 Main St., East Aurora. Free.

What started when a small group of Girl Scouts sang outside this historic 5 & 10 has since evolved into a gathering of thousands caroling and drinking free hot chocolate. With 50 years in the books, this year’s coordinators are still expecting a good turnout, even with the Bills game the same night. While this spontaneous gathering of singers is usually only a trope in holiday movies like “Elf,” this East Aurora tradition was filmed and featured in the 2020 holiday movie “A Royal Christmas Engagement” directed by Fred Olen Ray. Whether folks head to a bar and watch the game or ice skate at Classic Rink, they can definitely make a night of this — and meet some princesses outside the Chamber of Commerce along the way.

Christmas With Harmonia. Three concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at St. Mary of the Cataract Church, 237 4th St., Niagara Falls; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Church of the Assumption, 435 Amherst St. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St. Admission is $20 general, $10 students ages 13 to 18 and college students with ID, free for ages 12 and younger (eventbrite.com).

There are Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday music people, "Elvis' Christmas Album" people and "A Pentatonix Christmas" album people. If you fall into the last of category of the holiday music trifecta, this concert is for you. It features a spectrum of choral music from Renaissance and jazz to classic favorites like “Mary Did You Know?” and “The Christmas Song” ("Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire"). The blend of voices is seamless and flowing, like each of the performers is somehow connected to the next person, creating a warm, lush sound.

New Exhibits at the Buffalo History Museum. Garland-making demonstration by Stitch Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, followed from 6 to 8 p.m. with a holiday-themed reception and exhibit launch, both at the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court. Free admission.

This free Third Friday gets you a lot of bang for your buck — which is not required for entry. Stitch Buffalo, which teaches stitching and embroidery skills to women from around the world, kicks off the day with a garland-making demonstration, followed by a holiday-themed reception to launch the museum’s two new exhibits. "Chippewa 1975" showcases then-and-now photos Charles Hahn took of West Chippewa Street before it was developed into an entertainment district. "History Makers II" features historical artifacts and stories from Winifred Stanley, William Fargo and other historical figures from the 18th to 20th centuries.

Ugly Sweater Silent Disco. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St. Tickets $20 (eventbrite.com).

Ugly sweaters are no longer just for themed school days or Friendsgivings — they’re for disco now, too. And it appears, given the fact that pre-sale tickets already gone, the interest in this concept is climbing. With a choice of pop, EDM and R&B stations, guests can wear their ugliest wool pullovers while syncing their headphones to dance with friends.

Broadway Market Wine Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at The Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. Free.

Guests can expect two different musical genres backdropping their boozy shopping: the Carol McLaughlin Quartet performs jazz on Saturday and Invisible Touch plays ‘80s tribute music on Sunday. But like the choices between wine and craft distilleries — which guests will also find at this event — to each their own. Rescheduled due to the November snowstorm, this event hosts six wineries and three craft distilleries to sample, including Chateau Buffalo, Main Street Winery and Yoga Pants Vodka. While sampling the reds and whites, folks can also shop the specialty food vendors and Broadway Market spots, too.

A German-American Christmas Sing-Along. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St.

When you hear there’s going to be a sing-along at a German-inspired bar, you might assume it will be a somewhat lively event, but this one defines itself under the more “intimate acoustic” category, with a lineup of German- and American-inspired holiday tunes. Reservations are recommended.

Queen City Traveling Market: Holiday Edition. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at The Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St.

This newly restored, 115-year-old historic factory will be the site of some rampant holiday shopping this weekend, with samplings and tastings to sustain you through a tour around the local makers and artists.

