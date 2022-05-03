[BN] Things To Do: Hari Kondabolu, Cinco de Mayo and cheeseburgers

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 5-11, 2022

Main events

Hari Kondabolu. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets $25 presale and $30 at the door (babevillebuffalo.com, eventbrite.com).

After kicking off his comedy tour in his hometown of Brooklyn, Hari Kondabolu visits Babeville’s intimate basement bar where patrons will be among the first to experience, as dubbed by the New York Times, “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today.” The comedian is also a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me," a podcaster and filmmaker whose credits include his 2018 Netflix special “Warn Your Relatives.”

Cinco de Mayo Street Festival. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St. $10 general admission and $60-$125 rooftop VIP based on timeslot (eventbrite.com).

Downtown Ellicott Street will overflow with live music, carnitas and tequila, backdropped by performances from Nerds Gone Wild, The Strictly Hip, Hazzard County and XOXO Pop Band at Deep South Taco’s seventh annual Cinco De Mayo street festival.

"They Live" movie screening. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at The Screening Room Cinema Cafe, Boulevard Mall, 880 Alberta Drive, Amherst. Tickets are $7 each (screeningroom.net, eventbrite.com).

This meta 1980s film and iconic consumerism commentary from director John Carpenter starred wrestler Rowdy Roddy Piper as a drifter who puts on special glasses and discovers that ruling class people are aliens. At the Screening Room, viewers can sit at small tables or cozy couches, while enjoying movie concessions as well as beer and wine.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs Elgar Impressions. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Kleinhans Music Hall. bpo.org

BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta leads a program of Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Kodaly’s Summer Evening, Bloch’s Schelomo, Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra featuring BPO principal cellist Roman Mekinulov.

Cheeseburger Picnic. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Tickets $30 each, redeemable for two Flying Bison beer tokens and a Buffalo Bros Burgers double cheeseburger (eventbrite.com).

Brews and burgers will be at the center of this picnic partnership between Flying Bison Brewing and Buffalo Bros Burgers — all the alliterations and ales you could ask for. Tickets benefit the 11 Day Power Play.

Buffalo Margarita & Mimosa Fest. 2 to 4 p.m. arrival and registration, 2 to 8 p.m. crawl on Saturday, May 7, beginning at Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar, 256 Allen St. Admission $19.99 early bird, $27.99 general, $25.99 each for a four-person group rate and $23.99 each for a six-person group rate (eventbrite.com).

Margarita and mimosa evangelists will parade along Allen Street this weekend in a mezcal-induced crawl, sampling downtown specialties from Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar and Allen Street Hardware Cafe, to The Llama Dive Arcade & Karaoke Bar and others.

Mother's Day Weekend Brunch. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Spring Lake Winery, 7373 Rochester Road, Lockport. Registration $35.99 each by time slot (eventbrite.com).

From a boozy Bloody Mary brunch to a crumbly blue cheese beef tenderloin dinner, families celebrating Mom this weekend at the Spring Lake Winery can take their pick from appetizer, drink, entree and dessert selections after being greeted with a welcome rose and sparkling riesling tasting for her.

Don't miss these

Buffalo Silver Band. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Lippes Concert Hall at Slee Hall, University at Buffalo. Tickets are $12 in advance online; $15 at the door. Students are admitted free. buffalosilverband.org. For its final formal concert of the season, the Buffalo Silver Band is presenting the program “With a Little Help from My Friends” that includes Latin stylings, jazz and a touch of Saturday morning cartoon music. Two soloists also will be featured: Sarah Hamilton on oboe on Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” and Richard Nunemaker on Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Concerto for Clarinet.

Mother’s Day family activities. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, 130 Main St. Celebrate Mother’s Day with the family at the museum where plenty of activities are planned. Inside, kids can make Mother’s Day cards. Outside on the Pierce Lawn, everyone can visit with April and her baby cow named May, from noon to 2 p.m. Flowers can be planted in a take-home container, too. Buy tickets in advance at exploreandmore.org.

WorthPoint's Treasure Hunt at the World’s Largest Yard Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Free registration (eventbrite.com). Treasure hunting is no longer reserved for kiddos and pirates. Danna Crawford, the director of Customer Education at WorthPoint, will lead history buffs and collecting connoisseurs through this giant yard sale and explain how they can find hidden gems amid the sea of resale tables.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.