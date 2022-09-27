[BN] Things To Do: Halloween returns to the Buffalo Zoo, Lit City Celebration and artisan festivals

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Sept. 29-Oct. 6, 2022

Main events

Celebrate Halloween! at the Buffalo Zoo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 1-23 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. Trick-or-Treat trail open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $15 Buffalo Zoo members, $29.95 adult non-members, $25.95 senior non-members, $25.95 child non-members, free for children two and younger (buffalozoo.org).

Magic shows, carousel rides and trick-or-treating awaits families at this returning Halloween favorite at the zoo. When not meandering through the corn maze or grabbing a bite to eat, guests can meet and greet some of the zoo animals, plus princesses, the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus" and Marvel heroes and villains for photo ops on select weekends.

Roycroft Campus Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 on the Roycroft Campus, 31 South Grove St., East Aurora. Free.

Artists, antique dealers, community groups and vendors will sprawl across the Roycroft’s historic campus to ring in the fall with handcrafted items and novelties. Crowds can mosey along spreads of fresh produce, meat products, maple syrups and pumpkins along with beer tastings from local breweries. Guests with little ones can also enjoy some family games and live entertainment both afternoons.

Spooktacular Fall Halloween Craft & Vendor Fair. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lancaster Elks Lodge #1478, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster. Free.

Area small businesses will showcase an array of stained glass, 3D art, crocheted items, baked goods, nail art, centerpieces, photography, soaps and home decor at this eclectic show. As guests peruse the dog clothing, Halloween costumes, resin art and jewelry, they can also try their luck in the basket raffle, grab some crêpes for lunch from The Mad Irons and cap it off with an ice cream from Big Papa's Creamery. The basket raffle begins at 2:15 p.m., but you don’t need to be present to win.

Lit City Celebration. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Reading Park, Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square. Free.

This celebration of Buffalo’s poetry scene features more than 20 readings from local playwrights including Justin Karcher, Theo Bellavia-Frank, Ansie Baird and Julio Montalvo Valentín. With musical performances from Daughters of Creative Sound, Little Cake and Taylor Made Jazz as well as made-to-order poetry on typewriters and video screenings, this event also culminates the year-long "Lit City: On the Move" public art project with Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

BubbleFEST. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Admission is $16-$19 (free for members) with an additional $5 admission for "Bubblemania" shows.

Bubble walls, windows, tools, frozen bubbles, bubble pools square bubbles and bubbles stretching over 25 feet long are part of this Buffalo Museum of Science event. Additionally, there will be "Bubblemania" shows at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and feature “The Bubble Man” Doug Rougeux who will introduce audiences to tricks using the science of popping bubbles and bubble sculpture. The museum suggests bringing an extra towel and change of clothes to dry off.

Don't miss these

Paws & Pumpkins. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at MaeLen Farms Roadside Market, 11121 Jamison Rd., East Aurora. Free. This has all the makings of fun fall event with the bonus of proceeds helping the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Enjoy kid-friendly farm games, vendors, face painting, a corn maze and food trucks. Friendly dogs are welcome.

Autumnfest. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Spruce Meadow Farm, 10333 Keller Road, Clarence. Free. Pony rides, face painting, pumpkins and live music are just a few of the activities at this family-friendly festival. The Clarence farm’s packed itinerary includes produce stands, carving, baked goods and a chance to win tickets to the Bills game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30.

Spooky Safari. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls. Tickets $15 adults, $9 children, $35 per family, $13 seniors and veterans and free for children ages 4 and younger (hawkcreek.org). Nature lovers can enjoy a costumed exploration of the trick-or-treat trail, flying bird demonstrations and up-close encounters with wildlife, with the help of ambassadors.

"Illegible." Exhibit on view from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 22 at the WNY Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St. Using the three languages that make up his identity — English, Bengali and Arabic — artist Muhammad Zaman juxtaposes layers of text and color to make works illegible, exploring themes of cultural difference, immigration, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Buffalo Field Of Artisan and Craft Dreams Great Outdoor Market. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Fontana's Grove, 2299 Clinton St. Free. This outdoor marketplace will host crafters displaying a variety of handmade goods, along with fun family activities.

