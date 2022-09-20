[BN] Things To Do: Goo Goo Dolls, BPO Pops and drink festivals

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Sept. 22-29, 2022

Main events

Goo Goo Dolls. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets $38 to $352 (ticketmaster.com).

Buffalo's multiplatinum band brings its North American tour back to its roots this weekend before finishing the last leg in Wyoming, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas, among other spots, through the end of November. Weeks after the 20th anniversary of locally renown Music is Art Festival — founded by bassist and vocalist Robby Takac — frontman John Rzeznik says “it’s a dream come true for us to be able to return home and play the premiere venue in Buffalo, a city that’s always meant so much to us,” reads the KeyBank Center site. “We can’t wait to share such a special night with all of our hometown friends and family."

Buffalo’s Polka Festival. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Backlot Entertainment Venue, 11891 Main St., Akron. Tickets $12.41 to $23.05 (eventbrite). Free parking with donation to a local fire company.

Polka, pierogies and live music are the cornerstones of this inaugural festival celebrating Polish heritage. Donned in red and white, crowds will peruse the selection of cuisines from Babcia's Pierogi, Red’s and the Polish Villa II while a stacked itinerary of The Concertina Allstars, Captain Tom & The Hooligans, The Polish Heritage Dancers of WNY, The Buffalo Touch and Hocus Polkas take the stage. Guests also can peruse local vendors, play games or join in on various activities.

Buffalo Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bar Della Citta, 1488 Hertel Ave. Tickets $28.88 to $32.32 (eventbrite.com).

If your idea of a good night is pairing a Maple Bacon, Caramel Apple Bar, Cranberry Cider or Peanut Butter Cookie doughnut with an equally creative hard cider from a North Park bar, then this event is for you. After arriving sometime between 2 and 4 p.m. to Bar Della Citta, guests will receive wristbands that they’ll later cash in for drink specials and two free doughnuts there or at Del Denbys Tavern, Checkers and Public House. Other flavors include Zesty Orange Cinnamon Roll, Fresh Apple Fritter, Frosted Mint Chocolate Chip and Chocolicous Strawberry doughnuts. Be sure to save room for cider (or beer and hard seltzer, if that’s more of your preference).

Familia Fun Day. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Martin House, 125 Jewett Pkwy. Free admission.

Celebrating Latin American Heritage month, the Martin House’s packed itinerary of music, dance, art, games, yoga and stories celebrates Latino culture, food and heritage. This family-friendly afternoon begins with dance performances by Amor & Heritage, followed by story time with Alice Ever After Books, family yoga by Parkside Yoga and dance and musical performances from El Batey. When guests aren’t walking through the Martin House, grabbing a bite of Puerto Rican cuisine from Lukas Latin Kitchen Food Truck or sampling desserts from Mi Isla, they can see magic tricks and balloon twisting or enjoy games, arts and crafts from the Buffalo History Museum, Burchfield Penney, Explore & More, West Side Community Services and other spots.

Harvest & Hops Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25 on Center Street, Lewiston. Free admission.

More than 130 vendors will line Center Street between Fourth and Seventh streets to showcase their hand-crafted jewelry, eclectic crafts, and Buffalo-themed items. Guests can peruse the shops, farmers markets or local breweries to fill up on craft beer and foods, while kids enjoy the petting zoo from Shenandoah Acres from noon to 4 p.m. at Hennepin Park on the corner of Fourth and Center streets at the gazebo.

Don't miss these

Alingon Mitra. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets $20 to $36. Mitra’s self-proclaimed “tight jokes, original thoughts and affable presence” can be heard at Helium this weekend. A writer for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and "Adam Ruins Everything," Mitra’s also been seen on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Conan," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" and on Comedy Central.

Doo Wop Project with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $42 to $108 (bpo.org). Tight harmonies and pop melodies will be heard from the Kleinhans stage as the Doo Wop Project opens the BPO Pops series with old and new hits. The group features Broadway stars from such hit musicals as "Motown: The Musical," "Hairspray" and "A Bronx Tale: The Musical."

"Man of La Mancha." Through Oct. 9 at the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. Tickets are $37 adults, $35 seniors (62 and older), $25 students. This classic recounts a version of the Don Quixote story with such musical favorites as “The Impossible Dream” and a plot that exemplifies the power of storytelling. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

KENtoberfest. 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Kenmore-Tonawanda Municipal Building front lawn, 2919 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Free general admission. VIP tickets ($45 pre-sale, $50 day-of) get you four drinks, two food vouchers and access to the VIP tent. Beer tents, sausages, vendors and live music kick off the start of fall in the heart of Kenmore featuring local businesses including InkToxicated and Louie's Hot Dogs.

More to consider

Family Movie Night with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Riverside Park, 2607 Niagara St. Free.

Silent Disco. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Canalside Roller Rink. $10 headphones; $13 headphones and admission; $15 headphones, admission and skate rental.

Doors Open Buffalo: In the Neighborhood. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at various locations in the Broadway Fillmore district (location list available online). Free registration online.

Niagara Falls Autumn Porch Fest. Noon - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at various locations in the Park Place Historic District, Niagara Falls. Free.

Meatball Street Brawl. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Osteria 166, 166 Franklin St. Tickets $25 presale, $30 door, $125 VIP, free for children under 8.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.