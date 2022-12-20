[BN] Things To Do: Festivus, poinsettias and last call for holiday shopping

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Dec. 22-29, 2022

Main events

Festivus. 4 to 5:30 p.m. trivia and 8:30 p.m. Festivus celebration on Friday, Dec. 23 at Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan St. Tickets are $65 per team of four (eventbrite.com). Arrive no earlier than 30 minutes with your team, if partaking in trivia.

"A Festivus for the rest of us!" Calling all fans of this “show about nothing” to test their trivia chops for a chance at some prizes. While you don’t have to put a clock in a bag and nail it to the wall or sit down to a full holiday dinner (the kitchen will be closed), other Festivus traditions like the Elaine Benes dance contest, feats of strength demonstrations and airing of grievances are set to continue, according to the Eventbrite. After being postponed for the past two years, this event is back with Seinfeld-themed drink specials, too.

"It’s a Wonderful Life." 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 at The Screening Room Cinema Cafe, 880 Alberta Drive. Tickets are $7 general, $6 seniors and students (door and eventbrite.com).

One of the most heartwarming films of the season is available for folks to enjoy on the big screen with some popcorn. It follows the struggles of businessman George Bailey (played by James Stewart) who, considering taking his own life, is visited by guardian angel Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers) on Christmas Eve who shows him what life would be like if he had never existed.

Family Feud. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Misuta Chow’s, 521 Main St. Reservations required, call 259-8228.

While the families on this television game show typically walk away with thousands of dollars, the winners at this favorite arcade-bar showdown will take home a new prize each time and bragging rights via a victorious picture on the bubblegum pink steps. Teams of two to five people create a fake family name and face off against others, giving their best stress-induced answers to survey questions before decompressing afterward with some nostalgic pinball games and noodles.

Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Tickets are $14 adults, $12.50 seniors and students, $7.50 kids ages 3 to 12, kids ages 2 and younger are admitted free but must have a ticket (buffalogardens.com).

When you think of poinsettias, your mind might go to the crimson-colored flowers that are characteristic to this time of year. And while the Botanical Gardens has plenty of these under its glass dome, visitors at this exhibit will find hundreds of pink, canary yellow, apricot, orange and magenta poinsettias. All are gorgeously interspersed around fountains, Thomas the Tank engines, glittering blue and gold ornaments and model train towns.

Don't miss these

Wellness Walks. 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22 at Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd. Free, $3 donations requested. While it’s relaxing enough to stroll through Tifft’s forests and picturesques boardwalks, doing so with a tour guide helps you notice things you maybe hadn’t before including its chickadee population and tree identifications.

Open Mic/Poetry Night. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Quick Bites 716, 1043 West Ave. Tickets $15 (quick-bites-716.ticketleap.com). A 21 and older event. Buffalo’s evolving poetry scene has proven you don’t have to be an established professional to get on stage and showcase your art. Events like this one help create that comfort: a poetry night/open mic that encourages participation with the three glasses of wine that come with the ticket.

Shop Small at McKinley Mall Farmers Market/Craft & Vendor Show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at the McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell. This is just about the final opportunity to swing by a gift show for the last of your holiday shopping, where you can peruse a group of more than 100 local vendors selling a variety of items including candles, crocheted stuffed animals and woodworking.

