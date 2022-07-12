[BN] Things To Do: Favorite summer festivals return

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

July 14-21, 2022

Main events

Hamburg BurgerFest. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16 throughout Hamburg with many events at the Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot, corner of Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg. Free admission, food tickets $1 apiece, beer tent wristbands $5, Kids Space wristbands $10.

This all-day festival venerates the origination of the burger, which - depending on the story you believe - may have been created at the Erie County Fair in 1885. But the festival isn't just for burger lovers. While patties will be an obligatory feature there also will be children’s inflatable rides and activities, an arts and crafts show and sale, classic car show and beer tent.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas. From Sunday, July 17 through Sunday, July 24 at various locations, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. Schedule available at canalfest.org.

Street art contests, a 4-mile run and bike cruise are among events will take back the Tonawanda streets for another year of Canal Fest - a week filled with music, food, games and entertainment by the Niagara River waterfront. This year’s locale sets up in three main sections amid a series of ongoing downtown restorations: Canal and Niagara streets in the City of Tonawanda, with family-focused activities and rides; Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda, home to the waterfront mainstage’s nightly music; and the Manhattan Street Parking Lot, with rides geared toward teenagers and adults. An arts and crafts show, SIKA Cup, golf tournament, drive-in movie night and blacksmith demonstration are other highlights.

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival 2022. Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 along Hertel Avenue.

The festival honoring Buffalo Italian heritage returns to Hertel Avenue, Buffalo's "Little Italy." From grape stomping and cooking demonstrations to Sicilian puppet shows and bocce games, this weekend is filled with activities. Guests can sample from a series of favorite local food vendors and cultural activities while enjoying live music from Angelo Venuto, Frankie Scinta and Allegro Band, among other artists.

Don't miss these

HollowFest Band and Beers Night. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 at Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., Clarence. As its straightforward name states, this event promises guests bands and beer plus more including food. 90 WEST and Hit N Run take the stage at 5 and 8 p.m. respectively on July 15, followed by Beatles Tribute Band Past Masters and Nerds Gone Wild in those slots on July 16.

Bookfest 2022. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at at the Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St. This is not your grandma’s book club festival. Bookfest is back for its 11th year with multiple activities in its five-hour calendar from steamroller printmaking and a pop-up artist market to bookmaking and tote bag printing.

Free Family Fun Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. Free. Theater, creative movement, science, yoga and reading-centric activities await families attending this event in Larkin Square. Families can dabble in the variety of drop-by activities from The Buffalo Science Museum, Benjamin Berry’s Circus, Theater of Youth, Yoga with Mari Fox and WNY Book Arts, programmed by the Valley Community Association.

Armenian Festival at St. Hagop Church. Noon on Sunday, July 17 at at St. Hagop Church, 322 9th St., Niagara Falls. This favorite picnic of shish kabobs, sarma (grape leaves), piaz (bean salad) and homemade desserts returns to St. Hagop Church following its church services.

