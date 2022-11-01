[BN] Things To Do: Christmas in the Country, Adele Givens and the BPO roars back to the '20s

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Nov. 3-10, 2022

Main events

Christmas in the Country. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. $11 at door. Free for children 12 and younger (wnypremierpromotions.com).

Black Friday shopping has come a bit earlier this year with the return of this annual artisan market. Home decor, gourmet foods, handcrafted jewelry and children’s toys will sprawl across five buildings located on the Hamburg Fairgrounds, where guests can peruse about 450 booths and exhibitors for early holiday gifts. From candle shops and jigsaw puzzles to blankets and custom valances, the sheer variety at this event promises to check off some boxes on your holiday list.

Adele Givens. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets $22-$33 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Givens’ magnetic, energetic sets have fueled her rise to prominence over the last two decades, with jokes arguing against designer clothes or how non-celebrities are “too tired to be exhausted.” The Chicago-born comedienne is known for her role in the "Queens of Comedy" tour, along with other television appearances on "Comedy Central Presents," "Def Comedy Jam," "Moesha" and "The Parkers."

BPO Pops: "Prohibition" 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $32 to $93 (bpo.org).

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will transport audiences 100 years into the past with the music of jazz-era standards that once comprised the soundtracks of speakeasies and 1920s bars. Celebrated touring and Broadway vocalists such as Bronson Norris Murphy, Madison Claire Parks and Myra Maud give their renditions of tunes like “Puttin’ On The Ritz,” “Dream A Little Dream of Me” and “La Vie En Rose,” before the party continues into the BPO’s own version of a speakeasy-cabaret.

Foxfire Festival and Fall Artisan Market. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row. Tickets $5 advance, $7 at the door (eventbrite.com).

With warm cocktails in hand, guests will amble about the indoor and outdoor vendors stationed around Duende at Silo City to enjoy not only its warm, industrial appeal, but live music throughout this inaugural fall market. With a view of the grain silos, enjoy a relaxing night sitting by the iron-faced bar, perusing handcrafted goods from more than 30 artisans or grabbing an intuitive reading.

Everhaunt Blackout Terror Night. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at EverHaunt, 144 Lake St., Angola. Tickets $20 (everhaunt.fearticket.com).

Locally famous for its haunted houses and spooky attractions, Everhaunt founder Kevin Donovan has nonetheless dubbed its Blackout Terror Night the “scariest night of the year.” People are faced with total darkness and given only one glowstick that lights about a foot in front of them. In contrast with the painstaking details seen in Everhaunt’s open houses, even the lobbies are dark during Blackout Terror Night, appropriately named to elicit as much fear as possible. Why have this event after Halloween? As Donovan puts it, “Halloween lovers don't want to say goodbye.” That's evidenced by Everhaunt’s sold-out Halfway to Halloween event earlier this May. As such, reserve your tickets early, as this one will likely follow suit.

Don't miss these

A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald. 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St., Lewiston. Admission is free for Lewiston Council of the Arts members, $10 non-members. Also known as the "Mighty Fitz,” the SS Edmund Fitzgerald freighter sank in a storm on November 10, 1975 on Lake Superior, with a loss of its entire 29-member crew. In this tribute, artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar explains the ship’s history and the tragedy, followed by music from Bruce Wojick, Jamie Holka, Dave Thurman and Jeremy Hoyle.

Wordism Open Mic Spoken Word. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Rooted Lounge 716, 69 Allen St. Admission $5 cash. Buffalo’s poetry scene continues to thrive, witnessed by the prevalence of reading series, literary magazines such as Peach Mag and open mics like this one that encourage beginners and seasoned spoken-word artists alike to bring their musings onstage.

Masque & Shadows art exhibit. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Buffalo State College Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni and Visitor Center, 667 Grant St. Free. A masquerade meets a multi-medium exhibit featuring vibrant pieces from artist Nino Morales, inspired by Day of the Dead, the Geisha, and Los Reyes and the Light, among others, all of which guest can peruse donned in masks.

