[BN] Things To Do: Celtic Woman, comedy with Mark Normand and more holiday events

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Dec. 8-15, 2022

Main events

Celtic Woman. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $42 to $112 (bpo.org).

Picture if Ireland itself had a sound: soft, clear voices blended together in swooping descants and harmonies, and woven together by lots of violin, bodhrán drumming and bagpipes. That would be this holiday concert by Celtic Woman. These uplifting sounds are likely what have earned the all-female group ample notoriety and a string of Billboard chart toppers over their nearly 20 years performing. Along with traditional Irish carols and anthems, this program also features the Gaelic carol “Dia do Bheatha,” along with “Silent Night” and other classic holiday staples.

Stop Sip and Shop. 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in Kenmore.

Village storefronts along this circuit will share their spaces with other pop-up artisans and vendors so guests can cover more ground for holiday shopping, and — as encouraged — eat, drink and “jingle and mingle.”

Mark Normand. 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. General admission is $30, reserved $40 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Normand is somehow unassuming and blunt in the same breath—both of which help him seamlessly weave together the perfect, punchy one-liners: quips about how you should be able to pick plane seats like you would match with people on a dating app, or how Alexa is a “mom without the passive aggressiveness,” for example, from his self-released one-hour YouTube special “Out To Lunch.” Fans may have also seen him on one of his seven “Conan” appearances or his spots on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He is performing six shows at Helium but this is the only one that’s not sold out.

WNY Refugee Film Festival: “Reel Refugees.” Virtual screenings 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Registration free, donations accepted online.

This year’s virtual festival highlights six compelling stories following refugees resettling in the U.S. They include the journey of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy’s successful West Coast doughnut empire, South Sudanese “Lost Boy” Guor Mading Maker becoming an Olympic athlete after fleeing his native country and four Syrian families starting over in America. Offered through online streaming since the pandemic, instead of the theater at Journey’s End Refugee Services, this returning showcase sheds some light on the nuanced stories of the plights, successes and impactful differences refugee populations have made in their communities despite the upheaval of leaving their homelands. The festival also features guest speakers and door prizes.

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo Christkindlmarkt. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St.

This event showcases the best parts of the holidays in Germany for the next two weekends. DragonFly Jams & Jellies, Barrel + Brine and Buffalo Distilling Co. are just a few of the more than 20 artisans that will set up shop in the outdoor market. Activities include beer barrel Christmas tree lightings, choir performances and horse-drawn carriage rides, among other German traditions.

Winter Wonderland. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Tickets are $14 adults, $12.50 seniors and students, $7.50 for ages 3 to 12, free for ages 2 and younger but they still need a ticket (buffalogardens.com).

Snuggling under a blanket while horse-drawn carriages trot around the Botanical Gardens grounds is just about as festive as it gets. The conservatory is even more magical this time of year as it's decked out with poinsettias and miniature festive displays, which kiddos can explore through a scavenger hunt. After they’re through checking off the themed activity book, families can claim a prize at the end of their visit.

Holiday Artisan Market at Flying Bison. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St.

This has all the makings of a good holiday market: vendors, artists and visits with Santa—but the kicker is that you can enjoy all the shopping with a Rusty Chain or Juice Caboose IPA in your hand. This returning gift show gives guests a good selection of ceramics, pottery and artsy shops, such as Jen Ryan Pottery and OC Ceramics.

A Visit with the Green Grouch. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, 130 Main St. Reservations $25 per child (exploreandmore.org).

Given the holiday context, I think it’s safe to assume it’s not Oscar the Grouch who will be keeping your kiddos company at this creative class. Instead, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will help them build and frost gingerbread houses while sharing immersive stories along the way.

