[BN] Things To Do: BPO and the Hip, Taste of Orchard Park, chalk art, garden walks

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

July 21-28, 2022

Main events

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the music of The Tragically Hip performed by Strictly Hip. 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 at the Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd.; $22.

This musical program has shown its popularity by drawing thousands to previous performances at Canalside, Kleinhans Music Hall and Batavia Downs to hear the music of Canadian favorites The Tragically Hip. Now it's moving to the Outer Harbor where conductor Stefan Sanders will lead the BPO while singer Jeremy Hoyle will front the tribute band Strictly Hip. The program will include such hits as "Fifty Mission Cap," "At The Hundredth Meridian" and "New Orleans is Sinkin."

Also, as part of its free summer concerts series, the BPO will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Bassett Park, 359 Klein Road, Williamsville.The eclectic program includes ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” El amor brujo ballet’s “Ritual Fire Dance” and music from "Encanto." Bring folding chairs and picnic blankets to grab seating on the park’s lawn and around the pond.

Chalk art events. Chalk Walk in Hamburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Alchemy Wine & Beer, 20 Union St., Hamburg. Miyazaki Chalk Contest from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 outside the North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave.

This weekend is chalk full of street art. (I’m sorry.) Hamburg’s Chalk Walk promises guests a meander around local artist-decorated village sidewalks with the only requirement to enjoy the live music, drinks and prizes. The North Park’s annual Miyazaki Chalk Contest is for the more competitive types interested in Japanese anime film. Participants are eligible for a prize from GKIDS Films and Gutter Pop Comics if their designs relate to Studio Ghibli, the works of Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super.

Garden Walks. Multiple weekend events.

The City of Tonawanda, East Side, North Buffalo and the West Side will host garden walks this weekend, featuring an array of meticulously nurtured greenspaces. The City of Tonawanda showcases more than 30 gardens, water gardens, rock gardens and koi ponds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23 from Duffy Drive to William Street, following its Friday Night Lights event on July 22. An online map on the city's website marks specific locations of both events. Meanwhile on the East Side, gardens on Best Street, Box Avenue, Hedley Place and more showcase their manicured hedges and greenery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, with full locations also available online. Black Rock, Riverside, Grant/Amherst, West Hertel and North Buffalo offer self-guided tours of gardens, with maps available at St. Mark's Church (401 Woodward Ave.) and All Saints Church (127 Chadduck Ave.), the day of the event.

Taste of Orchard Park. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 from 4264 N. Buffalo St. to 4169 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

Now in its 17th year, this event features nearly 30 vendors that will give you what its name implies: a taste of Orchard Park and its surrounding area. Sample food and trucks such eateries and bars as Fattey Beer Co., Taffy's Shake Truck, Ilio DiPaolo’s, Mangia Ristorante & Caffe and Flaco Taco, among others. The festival is part of Orchard Park's Quaker Days, running from July 21 to July 31 with a variety of events.

Don't miss these

Pints in the Park at Cazenovia Park. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Cazenovia Park, 155 Cazenovia St. Resurgence Brewing Company’s recurring traveling event heads to South Buffalo's Cazenovia Park where it will offer guests beer and food from respective trucks.

Young Birders Walk. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23 at Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. New birders in the mood for a wild morning of Redwing Blackbird and American Bluebird spotting can stop by Knox for this family-friendly birding experience with the New York State Parks and Western New York Young Birders Club.

That Comedy Show at Babeville. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the 9th Ward @ Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 day-of (eventbrite.com). A handful of local comics including Max Kaczor, Andy Kuhn, Johnna Rich, Kyle Turner, Charles Wankman and Jesse Winterhalter take the spotlight in the event hosted by Kevin Thomas Jr., who was named Buffalo's Funniest Person at Helium Comedy Club in 2016.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.