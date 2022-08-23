[BN] Things To Do: Bill Burr, Oktoberfest, return of 'Thursday Night Terrors' and 'Stoogefest'

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Aug. 25 - Sept. 1, 2022

Main events

Here are highlights of events happening through the next week. For all events, check with venues on Covid-19 policies and schedule updates.

Thursday Night Terrors. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dipson Amherst Theatre, 3500 Main St. Tickets are $9.

Calling all horror and cult classic film fanatics: "Thursday Night Terrors" opens its 11th season with Italian horror master Lucio Fulci’s "The Beyond" (1981) on Aug. 25. The gore-soaked horror film follows a young woman who, after inheriting an old Louisiana hotel — along with a series of supernatural accidents — learns the building is inconveniently built on a gateway to Hell. Visit the event's Facebook page for the full lineup.

"Breaking Glass" exhibit. River Art Gallery and Gifts, 83 Webster St., North Tonawanda. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Saturday, Sept. 3. By figuratively breaking glass — using modern non-glass techniques for displaying watercolor paintings — this North Tonawanda exhibit removes the glare and other barriers between viewers and an array of watercolor art. From bridges and portraits to wildlife and landscapes, patrons can enjoy clearer views of works from watercolor artists Seth Brauchler, NiKayla Brown, Beverly DiPalma, David Gardner, Tess Lariviere, Sandy Ludwig, Debra Meier and Elizabeth Stanton.

Bill Burr. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets: $45 to $65 (ticketmaster.com).

With jokes about cancel culture and frustrating toasters to bad reviews and raising a kid, Bill Burr’s comedy style of self-dubbed “uninformed logic” has brought him from the stage, to numerous roles in film, TV and podcasting. Alongside comedy specials "Why Do I Do This?," "You People Are All the Same" and "Live at Red Rocks," the Massachusetts-based comedian’s portfolio ranges from his rant-like Monday Morning Podcast and acclaimed role of Kuby in "Breaking Bad" to acting in films such as "The Front Runner," "The Heat" and "Stand Up Guys."

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 on Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street and St. James Place. Free. Rain or shine.

Whether sampling local food, beer and cider or enjoying music, dance and puppetry performances from any of the four stages, this festival weekend filled with local art markets, shopping, facepainting and hands-on kids activities promises to satisfy any creative itch. While 170 world-class artists showcase ceramics, jewelry, photos and woodwork, performances from ballet, Bollywood, soul and punk rock groups take the stage(s) — which patrons can enjoy while munching on menu items from Allen Burger Venture, Fat Bob’s, The Flaming Fish and other eateries.

Boston Lions Club Oktoberfest. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Boston Town Park Lions Shelter, 8500 Boston State Road. Tickets are $20 and include bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad and two beers. Event is 21 and older.

Oktober(fest) is coming early. Originally, the Germany-based Volksfest — or large festival and fair — began in the 1800s in celebration of the marriage between Bavarian Crown Prince Louis (later King Louis I) and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen, reads a quick search on History.com. It’s since evolved into events like this one in Boston, featuring music by The Polka Boyz, delicious German fare, beer and ample entertainment. Proceeds benefit Boston community members in need.

"Stoogefest" 30th Anniversary. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 kids ages 12 and younger (rivieratheatre.org).

This seven-film marathon promises fans all the head-bonking, eye-jabbing and, of course, “nyuck nyuck nyuck”-ing that this century-old comedy trio has to offer. Ringing in the 30th anniversary of "Stoogefest," the Riviera Theatre and host Lenny Potwara commemorate The Three Stooges with prize drawings and other activities.

Ukrainian American Day. 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Free.

Authentic Ukrainian foods, art displays, full Slavic beer selections and live musicians will ring in the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence as a sovereign state, following the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine adopted in 1991. Beginning with a memorial service “Panachyda” and prayer of thanksgiving “Moleben” at 1:30 p.m., the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center will host an all-day itinerary of basket raffles, craft vendors, a bounce house and other children’s activities.

Tonawanda City Porchfest. 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 in various locations throughout the City of Tonawanda. Full map available on Facebook page. Free. Rain or shine.

Camp chairs and blankets will sprawl across the City of Tonawanda lawns as performances from uke bands, acoustic ensembles, country artists and funk groups cascade their tunes from area porches— currently ranging from Duffy Drive and Adam Street to Simson Street and Dekalb Street. When viewers are not enjoying swing music or tango, they can grab a bite from Mississippi Mudds, Stamps The Bar or Old Man River.

