[BN] Things To Do: BABEL returns, family fall festivals and 'The Office' trivia

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Oct. 13-20, 2022

Main events

BABEL with Elizabeth Kolbert. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $40, $35 with library card, $10 student (justbuffalo.org).

This kick-off of the 2022-23 BABEL Author Series features environmental and climate change journalist Elizabeth Kolbert. Just Buffalo Artistic and Associate Executive Director Barbara Cole calls Kolbert's work “adventurous, fascinating, terrifying in its truth and absolutely necessary as we face the realities of climate change.” Author of "Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change" and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History," Kolbert’s latest book "Under a White Sky" questions whether humanity has enough time to save the natural world, and has been shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize for Writing. Her work as a staff writer at The New Yorker has also earned Kolbert two National Magazine awards and the Blake-Dodd Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Erie County Fall Fest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Como Lake Park, 2220 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster.

Vendors, food trucks and family entertainment are on the docket at this returning fall festival. When not shopping or grabbing a bite, guests can try their luck in the giveaways, raffles and other activities. Crowds should enter through the Bowen Road entrance, and can take advantage of the shuttle bus transportation from William Street School throughout the day.

Porchtoberfest. 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bidwell Parkway Farmers Market, Elmwood Village.

The Elmwood strip will ring out with live music while groups get their faces painted, peruse the farmers market and pick pumpkins at this family-friendly, Porchfest-Oktoberfest combo. Folks can grab a scavenger hunt flyer from the farmers market or Thin Ice (719 Elmwood Ave.) and find local restaurants that serve a great cup of coffee, have a live animal, sell live plants and so on, for the chance to win a gift basket. At the event that is soundtracked by live bands throughout the day and into the evening, crowds can also shop the local strip for in-store specials, sidewalk sales and artist pop-ups.

David Koechner plus "The Office" trivia. 8 p.m. Oct. 13, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 14-15 plus "The Office" trivia at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $20 to $30 for the comedy show; $25 for the trivia show (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

While hearing behind-the-scenes stories from "The Office," competing for “mediocre prizes” and testing their knowledge of the sitcom, audiences will get to know David Koechner, the actor behind the obnoxious paper salesman on "The Office." Although he’s no stranger to the comedy screen, Koechner is most well-known for his role as Packer, the “Pack-Man,” on "The Office," and Champ Kind in the "Anchorman" films. For the trivia event, teams will compete through multiple rounds and then rely on their best acting chops for "Office" character impersonations before they can be crowned trivia champions.

Everhaunt's Family Fall Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Everhaunt, 144 Lake St., Angola. Continuing on Saturdays through October. Free admission outside, $8 haunted house.

Face painting, pumpkin picking, costume contests and a petting zoo make this family-friendly festival a great way to spend an afternoon. Highlights include a "lights on" haunted house for the kids. Guests can earn $1 off admission to the haunted house and treasure hunt by bringing canned food donations for Operation Good Neighbor.

Don't miss these

Symphonic Spooktacular. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $7 (bpo.org). Kids and families will dress up in their Halloween garb and parade across the Kleinhans stage to a spooky soundtrack that includes “The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme)” from "Star Wars," “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from "Encanto" and a "Frozen" medley.

Sober October party. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Flint Kitchen and Bar, 40 Fountain Plaza. $5. Typically offering delicious-looking pastries, lunches and coffee from Remedy House during usual business hours, this downtown spot rings in an after-hours alcohol-free event with a full non-alcoholic menu and zero-proof options from Buffalo Mocktails.

Halloween Silent Disco. 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Admission $20 (eventbrite.com). 21-and-older. EDM, Top 40 and hip-hop will be on repeat on costumed dancers’ headphones at this Halloween-themed silent disco.

A Day With the Birds. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Ismailia Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Admission $3, free for children 12 and younger. Learn about all things aviary from speakers, demonstrators and vendors, and potentially take home a winged pet at this event that’s all about birds — but not for the birds.

