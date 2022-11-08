[BN] Things To Do: BABEL, DinoFEST, Priscilla Presley and bottomless wine and chocolate

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Nov. 10-17, 2022

Main events

BABEL series: Omar El Akkad. 7 p.m. doors and VIP reception, 8 p.m. event on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets $40 general admission, $35 with library card, $10 student, $100 VIP patron (justbuffalo.org). Online streaming available.

Akkad’s recent novel "What Strange Paradise" looks at the global refugee crisis through the eyes of a child — specifically, 9-year-old Amir, a Syrian boy who miraculously survived a shipwreck of an overcapacity boat of Ethiopians, Syrians and other refugees desperate to leave their homelands. After he’s rescued by teenage Vänna on the shores of a small island, the two do their best to survive and make their way toward safety. Despite their different languages, they are united by shared human experience of homelessness.

Brad Williams. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $24 to $36 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Comedian Williams has broached topics of race, gender and even his own self-deprecation with unwavering exuberance on this tour, managing to find a rim of lightness and levity around even the densest of issues. In previous performances, he’s kept audiences engaged through his 90-minute set almost conversationally diving head-first into jokes about his height, to which he credits losing a DJ job on a morning show for refusing to wear a Giants jersey, and also never having to pay for drinks.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra plays Elgar & Kodály. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $101 (bpo.org).

Guests at this program are in for a bit of a ride: Jaunty, seafaring-esque music kicks things off, followed by a cello spotlight with impressive highs and lows, then a dramatic but moving tribute, and capped off with slow-building piece that ends with a bang. In his previous performances of the featured piece, Elgar’s “Cello Concerto in E minor,” cellist Asier Polo is moving as he milked the slow, quieter sections with feeling, and soared over the most frenetic note transitions with ease — and sometimes, even with a smile throughout. If you're attending the Saturday performance, arrive early for Shop and a Show! holiday shopping fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival. 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park, 140 Lee St. Tickets are $15 designated driver, $30 general admission (wineandchocolatefestivals.com).

Who doesn’t love wine, cheese and chocolate? This festival’s admission gives guests unlimited access to all three, with beverage samples from more than 16 wineries and distilleries such as Mead People 716, Hartman's Distillling and Coyote Moon Vineyards. It also doubles as a vendor market, with mini boutiques set up for early holiday shopping from more than 20 local businesses.

DinoFEST. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Admission is $20 adults, $17 children, free for members (sciencebuff.org). Sensory night is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

This is an event for dinosaur fanatics and aspiring impersonators, alike. Whether you’re nostalgic for the dig pits that used to be at playgrounds or have a little tyke of your own who is interested in paleontology, you’ll be able to check out real fossils, comb through a spacious dig pit, and learn — apparently, the correct way — to walk like a dinosaur. Proving these activities can be for everyone and anyone, the event advertises itself as being for all ages.

Don't miss these

An Evening With Priscilla Presley. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Bear's Den, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $90 to $224 (ticketmaster.com). Priscilla Presley had an eclectic career of her own before she met Elvis. She was a soap opera television star, co-host of an educational show about the animal kingdom, and later, a playwright, to name a few highlights. She'll shed light on some of that for the audience, along with tidbits about her life in Graceland, during a Q&A.

Art Explorers: Day Camp. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, 130 Main St. Reservations $55 Explore & More members, $60 non-members (exploreandmore.org). This camp is ideal for the kids who have ever wished their favorite books could jump off the page and become part of real life. In this camp, they’ll get to do hands-on activities in areas of the Explore & More play zones that correspond with the books, along with art projects that creatively explore stories.

Shop Til You Drop Craft & Vendor Fair. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Polish Falcons Society of Depew, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Free admission. While your average craft show typically promises jewelry, home decor, and candles, this one gives you all of that and adds psychic readings, mini-massages and a specialty drink called the Pineapple Breeze to the mix.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.