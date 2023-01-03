[BN] Things To Do: Aries Spears, CEPA exhibit, Niagara Frontier Gun Show

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Jan. 5-12, 2023

Main events

Aries Spears. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $20 - $33 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com). It is an 18 and older show.

Spears’ dead-on impressions of Shaquille O'Neal, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z or Eddie Murphy at the drop of a hat are what makes his comedy stand out, many of which folks may have seen during his eight years on “Mad TV.” But when he’s just himself — and not spoofing Eddie Murphy’s music career or DMX and his mom — no one is safe from his characteristically confrontational, call-out-specific-audience-members comedy style, as seen in his 2016 special "Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint.”

Open Throw Thursdays. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Hatchets & Hops, 505 Main St. $20 admission.

Every Thursday, Hatchets & Hops lets folks blow off some steam or sharpen their game with open axe throwing. This is also different from the usual parties or events you might find at the bar, which are often themed or organized for team-building opportunities. It simply lets you throw axes all night, sans socialization and family fun.

Inside Downtown: South walking tour. 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Buffalo Harbor Museum, 66 Erie St. General admission is $17, $7 students and ages 6 to 18, free for Explorer Pass members and children ages 5 and younger (explorebuffalo.org).

On this tour of historic downtown buildings, folks can learn more about the architectural styles and reuses of the Ellicott Square Building, Old Post Office and One M&T Plaza. Most of the 90-minute tour takes place indoors with short outdoor walks only to get from building to building. This series repeats Jan. 12, 24 and 31. The full slate of winter walking tours is online at explorebuffalo.org.

"Boro Land: The Art of Adam Cooley." Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 25 at CEPA Gallery, Focus Gallery, 617 Main St. Free.

When you think of patchwork quilts, your mind might go to the symmetrical, quaint blankets your grandma makes. But Cooley’s use of quilting and fabrics pushes that definition. In this exhibit, he uses an array of hand-dyed and painted historical fabrics, textiles and found items — stitching them together in a “mismatched conglomeration of cultures and experiences,” which he likens to himself. Women with stars in their hair and goldfish surrounded by circular-patterned fabrics are intentionally mish-mashed with eclectic fabrics, the artist described: “In a world of disposability – disposable utensils, disposable relationships, and instant gratification we forget that in stitching things together we create connection and in mending old wounds we create a stronger bond,” Cooley said. “Patches reinforce, seams show strength. These interconnections join damaged items together. We bring value to things in our efforts to sustain them, to repurpose them, incorporating the past into our futures.”

Foundations of Horticulture. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Saturday classes are $25 each, $22.50 for members (buffalogardens.com).

Often times, people talk about gardening like you either have a green thumb or you don’t. If you happen to be born without one — or you simply want to brush up on your skills — this class helps beginner gardeners get more of a hands-on experience and learn tips for keeping plants alive. Past participants have found the interactive format and video recordings helpful for re-watching in the future.

Niagara Frontier Gun Show. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Tickets are $7 (the-fairgrounds.saffire.com).

Buy, sell or trade antique firearms, swords or military relics from a choice of 300 tables worth of items. In fact, the event’s location was moved to a bigger building to accommodate the merchandise.

Crafterday. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Town of Tonawanda Public Library - Kenmore Branch, 160 Delaware Road, Tonawanda. Registration required.

Kids can make mason jaw snowman decorations with button noses, cute earmuffs and fuzzy exteriors at this crafting session the first Saturday every month.

Wee Explorer Storytime. 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court. $5 per child.

Kids ages 3 to 5 can read along to a book and do hands-on, interactive (but tame) science experiments for around the price of a caramel macchiato.

