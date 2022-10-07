He won’t go.

Those three words are the essence of a prediction Bill Maher made for years. At the time, it seemed a little premature and a lot crazy.

He made it before the 2016 presidential election, and once Donald Trump won the White House, Maher repeated it. He reiterated it on his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” where talks – and satirizes – current events with news-savvy guests. Maher, who leans steeply to the left, reinforced the point in interviews, and talked Trump in his live comedy shows, like the one he’s bringing to Buffalo’s Kleinhans Music Hall on Sunday.

“If he loses,” Maher would often say, referring to Trump, “he won’t go.”

That might have seemed hyperbolic at the time, but then Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and followed up by pursuing fraud claims around the country. They were unsuccessful: Congress, even in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, certified the election. Later, an Associated Press analysis of 25 million votes cast in the six states Trump contested found less than 475 potential fraud cases. That’s a statistically insignificant number that would not have changed the electoral result.

Biden irrefutably won the election. But Trump’s refusal to concede or attend his successor’s inauguration makes you think: Was Maher, in some sense, right?

That was among the topics we discussed with Maher in a recent phone interview. Here are excerpts from the conversation, edited lightly for space and clarity:

You said for a long time that if Donald Trump lost the election, he wouldn’t leave. Given what happened, were you as correct as you thought you would be?

Maher: It’s so interesting. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times has put out a book where she quotes him, and I threw this in the face – in a fun way – of Jon Meacham on our show a couple of weeks ago. He’s a historian, and he doubted that what I was saying was going to come to pass. I read some of the quotes I had said, and then her quote from him – out of his mouth – was almost word for word. It was just, “I’m not leaving.” (Note: The exact quote, which Haberman reports Trump said to an aide, is, “I’m just not going to leave.”)

I don't understand why it wasn’t so obvious that this guy never concedes anything. I mean, look at how he does his hair. It's just not in his character to ever pick up the phone after an election and say, “Well, it was a hard-fought battle, but good luck, President Buttigieg, and I'll be rooting for you.” It’s just not going to happen.

If you focus just on the messaging and set everything else aside, do you – at some level – have respect for Trump’s consistency? For his stubborn resolve?

Maher: Respect would be too strong a word. What there is some grudging admiration for is the ability to not back down when people are demanding that you do that.

Unfortunately, in his case, they're usually demanding it for something he should back down about. But the other side could use a little of that backbone, as opposed to just immediately going to, “Oh, my God, you're right. I'm a repulsive (expletive) and I apologize.”

There's just way too much apologizing on the left, and very often, it's just for things that are silly and trivial and it makes the Democrats look weak. Trump, for all his nonsense, never looks weak. Even though ironically, he’s one of the weakest people in the world.

He does nothing but whine and complain as if a white man born to great wealth got dealt a terrible hand in America. He’s an incredible paradox. Someday, I hope they will stop writing books about him. But while he's still around, and I guess for a good time after, they will continue to do it. Because one thing he is not is uninteresting.

Are we paying too much attention to him?

Maher: I wish that was the case. But no, not really. I've also said that he would never not run again. It’s an absolute certainty he's going to run for president.

It's very likely he will be the nominee, and the problem there is whether he wins or not – trust me – he will show up on Inauguration Day in Washington, where you're supposed to be inaugurated: on the Capitol steps. That is a certainty, whether he wins or not. That's a real problem. We've seen it happen in other countries. It's never happened in this country. But it's going to happen in this country.

Can you see him winning?

Maher: Of course. The polls show it. Republicans have changed quite a bit from 2020 on who they want to lead their party, and it's not him. He is down 20% in that area. That’s a lot. You would think if the guy was down 20% in his own party, that he'd be toast. Not the case. Even though they don't want him as the standard bearer, when the next question is, “But if it was him against Biden, or any of the Democrats?” It's a dead heat, which tells you a lot about what they think about the Democrats.

How do you characterize America’s battle for facts and truth?

Maher: I think it’s as bad a problem as we've ever had in this country because we’re at this place where both sides just hate each other, and in that atmosphere, nothing can ever get done. When one side hates the other, they don't listen. There's no room for any sort of compromise.

What America should do is stop talking politics all the time. That’s something we never used to do. When I was a kid, my parents and their friends, they never talked politics. You didn't talk religion or politics. It was almost considered impolite. Now, everyone's arguing with each other on Facebook. We get to these places where we don't see any commonality between you and the guy on the other side of the aisle. It's much better if we just didn't know what their politics are because you're not going to change their politics. In that atmosphere, where there's just hate, I just don't see us walking this back.

I mean, look at all the polls that talk about the startling number of people who think there's going to be a second Civil War. A Civil War is not practical. In the other Civil War, we were on two sides, literally, of the divide geographically. Now, we're all mixed in together. There are 4 million Trump voters in California. What are we going to do? Fight each other from town to town? I would like to think there’s a way to walk it from this, but I don't know what it is.

You have a lot of experience talking with people who vehemently disagree with you. On camera, it looks cordial. What is it like when the cameras are off?

Maher: I think even better. If anything, when the cameras are rolling, people feel the need to somehow represent to whoever they think they need to be representing to. Sometimes you can just tell, “Oh, you don't really believe that. But you've got to say that because your constituent is expecting you to say that.” Off camera, I think it’s a much better situation.

This is one reason why I started doing a podcast, “Club Random.” (Maher’s guests have included Mike Tyson, William Shatner and Lisa Kudrow.) There are so many other things you can talk about with people, and this podcast has given me a chance to do that – to talk to people who could never be on “Real Time,” but are very interesting people, and we can talk about a million other things. I think that's the secret to making this country whole again: recognize that you have a lot more in common with people than you think.

