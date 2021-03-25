Bellavia and Bauerle's schedules change to fill Limbaugh's time slot at WBEN-AM

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Mazurowski and Joe Beamer, who has been a producer and replacement talk show host, will host a new show with a name to be determined to replace what had been the first hour of Bellavia’s show.

At 6 p.m., the station will carry “The News Hour with Tom Puckett and the WBEN News Team” instead of what had been the final hour of Bauerle’s show.

The all-local lineup will enable the station to keep all the advertising revenue rather than give some of the time to a syndicator of a national talk show, which also would have advertising revenue for its national ads.

Stations that carried Limbaugh’s show have the choice of going local or airing any of the number of conservative hosts who are trying to fill Limbaugh’s spot.

In the email to the staff, Wenger wrote: “This line-up gives us the ability to super-serve the market with the most compelling stories and topics on the minds of people in Buffalo and Western New York and establishes us as THE go-to outlet for full LIVE coverage all day long.

“More details to come and we’ll begin to let listeners know some changes are coming next week.”

