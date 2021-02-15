Behind-the-scenes entertainment workers left behind as 'business disappears overnight'

“We’ve been out of work since March, with little to no help from the federal or state government,” Brodfuehrer said. “I was lucky enough, through a (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, to be able to stay at my job for a period of time, but that has come and gone. I’m now working at FedEx to try and make it through this.”

'A tight-knit group'

That lack of help continues to be a problem throughout the industry. While independent venues are poised to receive long overdue help via the Save Our Stages Act’s SBA relief program, an entire subculture of the industry has been overlooked when it comes to aid: behind-the-scenes workers like Brodfuehrer without whom the show would not go on.

“Our union was not eligible for any of the local grants that have been offered,” Local 10 office manager Devon Murray said. The union took out a private loan to keep the office open and created an internal donation system to aid the most needy.

Looking out for colleagues comes with the territory in the stagehand community, no matter where they live, said Frank Aguirre, a Buffalo expat living in Los Angeles who has spent the last 20 years as a rigger and production manager for major tours, festivals and events.