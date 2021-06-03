Barkology leads the way as Buffalo-area businesses make dogs feel at home

Buffalo-area businesses have long looked out for dogs, but furry companions, especially in walkable communities, are now being doted upon even more. Businesses, from seasonal ice cream shops to breweries, are making a concerted effort to appeal to humans and their pets. The pandemic's lean toward more outdoor eating has only helped the cause.

Barkology, the sprawling new indoor-outdoor dog-focused venue and bar on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, is almost entirely dog-focused, with a bar area – and a list of local craft beers, ciders and seltzers – to encourage people to leave the house without leaving their dogs behind to paw forlornly at the window.

But the enterprise by Megan Sitarek and Steven Morlock – which you can read about at length in the Gusto cover story – is far from the only business to take pups into account.

ICE CREAM TREATS