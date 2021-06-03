Barkology leads the way as Buffalo-area businesses make dogs feel at home

Buffalo-area businesses have long looked out for dogs, but furry companions, especially in walkable communities, are now being doted upon even more. Businesses, from seasonal ice cream shops to breweries, are making a concerted effort to appeal to humans and their pets. The pandemic's lean toward more outdoor eating has only helped the cause.
Get ready to share the spotlight, cat cafés. The dog bar has arrived.
Barkology, the sprawling new indoor-outdoor dog-focused venue and bar on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, is almost entirely dog-focused, with a bar area – and a list of local craft beers, ciders and seltzers – to encourage people to leave the house without leaving their dogs behind to paw forlornly at the window.
But the enterprise by Megan Sitarek and Steven Morlock – which you can read about at length in the Gusto cover story – is far from the only business to take pups into account.
ICE CREAM TREATS
Illya Lasting, owner of Route 20 Ice Cream (2783 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park), has taken an extra step in pleasing canine visitors. While Route 20 has long offered a doggy dish, Lasting just introduced an edible dog bowl – made by Scoops in Delevan, N.Y. – from wheat flour, eggs, pumpkin and peanut butter – as the foundation for a sundae ($2.49). It has a dollop of vanilla custard, topped with mini Milk-Bone dog treats. “It’s natural enough for owners to eat as well,” Lasting said, with a laugh.
Frosty’s, with locations in Depew and Lancaster, touts a variety of presentations ($2-$3) for dogs. The Basic Baby Size is vanilla custard in a cone or bowl, the Doggie Delight is a baby-sized bowl of vanilla custard topped with dog biscuits. The Doggie Digger adds the element of fun with dog biscuits buried beneath vanilla custard. The Doggie Sundae adds peanut butter to the dog biscuits atop the custard.
"Sometimes people will come up and get something for their dogs and not themselves," Frosty’s owner Nick Del Carlo said. “It’s funny when the dogs get excited in the parking lot because they know what they are about to get.”
The Busta Bowl ($3), named in memory of owner Brian Tefft’s original furry landscaping partner, is an edible dog bowl with vanilla custard and a dog biscuit. Add a scoop of peanut butter (for 70 cents). “It’s actually a very popular item on the menu,” said Tefft, whose stand recently opened at 6413 W. Quaker, Orchard Park.
[More: Learn more about the opening of Village Ice Cream of Orchard Park, a stone's throw from OP Middle School]
Many spots are serving ice cream cones or bowls for dogs. Here are a few.
• Abbitt Ice Cream – N – Stuff, 368 Abbott Road, South Buffalo
• Amsdell Ice Cream, 3041 Amsdell Road, Hamburg. Like Route 20, JoAnn Mohler also offers an edible dog dish from Scoops as the foundation for Amsdell's Deluxe Pup Cup, a recent addition to the menu.
• Custard Corner, 211 Porter Ave.
• Great Lakes Station Ice Cream (“The Caboose"), 1729 Union Road, West Seneca. A "Pup Cup," a small bowl of vanilla ice cream with two dog bones, runs for $2.95.
• Green Acres, 4357 Broadway, Depew. Serves Dogsters, a low-fat, no sugar added treat.
• Hanna’s Frosty Treats, 140 Taunton Place. Free dog cone with dessert purchase by a human.
• The Pink Cow Ice Cream, 13119 Broadway, Alden. Pink Cow's sundae ($2.50/$3.50) is served in an edible dish, with vanilla soft-serve, peanut butter and a frozen peanut butter and banana dog bone topping off the delicacy. A bag of those frozen bones, running a dozen for $3.50, is also available but best not consumed all at once.
'BREWED' FOR DOGS
Resurgence (55 Chicago St.) welcomes your leashed pet. It has crafted a special brew for four-legged Ruff Day Dog Beer is a nonalcoholic drink made of cold chicken broth. Collapsible Resurgence doggy bowls are available, too.
All Fattey locations are dog friendly, thanks to robust outdoor setups at each, and Nik Fattey and his partners offer homemade dog biscuits and Busch Dog Brew, a nonalcoholic brew of vegetables, herbs and pork broth. All Fatteys host a Yappy Hour from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, where drafts are discounted a dollar if patrons bring their dogs.
DOG LUNCH
The breakfast, lunch and brunch staple at 370 Virginia St. devotes a section of its lunch menu to dogs; the three options in "For Fido" are far more than just bones. Grilled chicken, grilled salmon and grilled tuna, all prepared without seasoning and served with fresh vegetables, are available for $9 apiece.
DOGS WELCOME
A few places welcome dogs on patios. (Note: This is far from a comprehensive list.)
The bar-restaurant at 62 Allen St. has a bountiful patio that allows dogs on the east side of the building. Employees often have treats to hand out.
The café (957 Elmwood Ave.) offers a water bowl outside with treats indoors.
Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co.
Water is available and servers may even have dog treats (73 Hamburg St.).
Leashed dogs are allowed outdoors and indoors at Goodbar (1110 Elmwood Ave.). Water bowls are provided and the bouncers have treats.
Enjoy the patio with your dog at Rusty Nickel’s West Seneca location.
Water bowls are provided at Sato (739 Elmwood Ave.). A puppy roll with chicken and rice is a dog favorite.