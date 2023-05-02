This is what I’m thinking:

WKBW's Ashley Rowe looks forward to writing her next chapter

I’m hearing that former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor-reporter Ashley Rowe is ready to get back in the television news business.

According to reliable sources, she is going to be an anchor at a station in North Carolina sometime this month. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Rowe left Channel 7 almost a year ago to spend more time with her infant daughter, Phoebe.

She and her husband, Dan Greene, have been living in Miami since the winter, but have maintained a home in Buffalo. Her husband, a lawyer who works in cybersecurity, is working remotely.

Lia Lando to replace Ashley Rowe as WKBW anchor; station's sports lineup is changing

Sometimes, local TV news seems to be parodying itself. Monday was one of those times. It was, literally, a cold open.

Lia Lando, who replaced Rowe as Channel 7’s main female anchor, and senior reporter Eileen Buckley were both doing live reports outside City Hall at the top of the 6 p.m. newscast Monday despite the unseasonably cold weather and brutal wind downtown about Mayor Byron Brown’s budget and a federal fraud investigation that had been dropped.

Reporters and anchors often joke privately about shivering through live reports during winter snowstorms in Western New York being a rite of passage. The weather wasn’t quite that bad Monday.

But there really was no reason to be outside. It became almost comical when Lando appeared to be trying to keep her hands as far inside her coat as possible to ward off the cold and wind.

Western New York native and Buffalo Bills superfan Chad Michael Murray has his next project lined up. Murray, best known as one of the stars of “One Tree Hill,” is one of the stars of the fall drama series “Sullivan’s Crossing," which will air on the CW (WNLO-TV here). CW has partnered with CTV and Freemantle to produce the 10-episode series, which is based on books by Robyn Carr.

The co-stars include Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) and Morgan Kohan (“Transplant,” “Batwoman”).

The CW describes the series “as an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences, thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community.”

I know one Western New Yorker who likely was rooting for Brooks Koepka in The Masters last month, and probably will be rooting for him when the PGA championship is at Oak Hill this month. Koepka, who left the PGA tour for LIV golf, finished tied for second at Augusta. Danny Amigone, one of the producers of the Netflix series “Full Swing,” said that Koepka was one of his favorite golfers while working on the series.

“Brooks was a guy I did not expect to like, just from his public persona,” Amigone said. “I spent a ton of time with him. I did all his interviews and the lion's share of his home scenes and spent a lot of time with his wife and friends. He was struggling a lot, so he was in a vulnerable place, and he was really open. He's someone who I did not expect to get tight with and was able to.”

I have to watch episodes of “Ted Lasso” twice to understand what is going on. I watch it initially from a screener that Apple TV+ sends to critics in advance of the show airing on the streaming service. But closed captioning doesn’t work on the advance screening site, and I only understand about half of what all the English actors are saying, with a few exceptions. Jason Sudeikis as Ted is one of the exceptions.

I barely understand a quarter of what Juno Temple says as Keeley Jones. So I rewatch the episodes when they air on Apple TV+ with my closed captioning on. I imagine I’m not the only one who watches “Lasso” that way.

Of course, if you are going to watch episodes of any series twice, it might as well be “Ted Lasso,” even if I haven’t been in love with all of this season’s episodes.