As NFL embraces gambling, here is one critic's Super Bowl odds on game's talking points

The chance that one historic event during Super Bowl coverage will occur Sunday is 100%: Before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kickoff around 6:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, the pregame show plans to discuss gambling significantly for the first time in 56 title games.
“We’ll have some fun with it,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said in a conference call with reporters. “Steve Kornacki is … going to do some analytic work that’s going to show you insights on the numbers and what different games you can play. And there’s certainly some involvement on the sports betting side. It will not dominate the show, but it clearly is not being avoided anymore in the NFL.”
That might be the understatement of the year.
Sports betting commercials are everywhere.
You can’t turn on any sporting event without seeing JB Smoove as Caesar, Halle Berry as Cleopatra and the Manning family involved in a gambling site commercial.
In keeping with the gambling theme, let’s post some percentage odds about what will happen during the game and in the five-hour pregame show that starts at 1 p.m. on local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV after the coverage of that day’s Olympic events ends.
Anyone Will Watch All 5 Hours: 10%. Flood promises some amazing stories and claims NBC could have used 10 hours to tell them. When pressed about what stories will be amazing, Flood said host Maria Taylor spent time with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly talking about their move from perennial loser Detroit to Los Angeles. Tony Dungy spent time with Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who “tells a wonderful story about being in the stadium and in Cincinnati, finding about a change in his life and where it’s at today. It’s a remarkable journey.” Rodney Harrison interviews Rams All-World defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham. But the most intriguing story Flood mentioned was “about a group of people who went to the Super Bowl last year and how it impacted their lives and others.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood also do a Southern California adventure, which includes “stopping off at the LA Coliseum and getting in a car race with three NASCAR legends.”
The Brian Flores Lawsuit Will Be Addressed: 100%. Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth aren’t expected to address the lack of diversity in coaching unless the game is a blowout. But the lawsuit from the fired Miami Dolphins coach should be addressed thoroughly in the pregame show.
“The issue is there because on the head-coaching front, there’s 32 owners that make the decision,” Dungy said on the call. “You can put in a lot of policies. You can put in a lot of things to help, but at the end of the day, those 32 owners make the decisions on who they want to hire. And there’s only 32 jobs. So it’s a pretty closed shop. And to get progress, that’s what it’s going to take. Those men and women stepping up and saying we’re going to look in every direction.
“Fifteen years ago, Lovie Smith and I coached in the Super Bowl against each other. There’s some really, really good minority candidates on both of our staffs, and you thought that NFL was headed in the right direction in minority hiring. Mike Tomlin had just gotten hired by the Steelers days before the game. It was an exciting time. We had some progress, but in the last years, the progress dissipated. We’ve got to do some things to prick the conscience of the owners.”
L.A. Will Be a Character in the Coverage: 100%. “Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli said the plan is to give the opening a Hollywood feel by having Halle Berry involved. The opening will include clips of famous football movies, Super Bowl clips and cameos from actors and Super Bowl luminaries. Hopefully, Berry will be more recognizable than she was in the gambling site ad. The city hasn’t had a Super Bowl since the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in the Rose Bowl in 1993. And now it has a hometown team in it.
“I don’t think you can rewrite or make up a script as perfect as this. It is a Hollywood script,” Taylor said. “It’s taking place in Hollywood.”
Al Michaels’ Future Will Be Addressed: 25%. According to reports, Michaels might be working his last game at NBC. He isn’t ready to retire, so it is odd the suspense has dragged on. It would be surprising if he addresses his status at NBC or the speculation that he might join Amazon’s coverage except, perhaps, in code. On the other hand, sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has already announced this is her last game at NBC.
Joe Burrow Will Be Compared to Joe Montana: 50%. Collinsworth already compared Cincinnati's quarterback to the Hall of Famer in a conference call this week. Whether he will say it during the game might depend on whether the Bengals offensive line – which gave up nine sacks in its win over Tennessee – can protect the quarterback against the Rams pass rush led by Donald and Von Miller.
How These Teams Were Built Will Be Addressed: 100%. “What makes it so fascinating to me, two teams built completely differently – one through free agency (Rams) and one through the draft and free agency (Bengals)," Harrison said on the call.
Pregame Will Make Significant Olympic References: 40%. The Olympics will be promoted in the hope of raising low ratings. But since there is a 13-hour time difference between Beijing and the East Coast, the pregame show will start at 2 a.m. in China and end at 7:30 a.m. when there aren't expected to be any live Olympic events.
“We’re one network searching gold on Super Bowl Sunday, and there will be some cross pollination and supporting each other, pushing and making people aware of the stories on both sides,” Flood said. “It obviously is a football show dominated by football. But the Olympics are a really important part of what we’re doing for a 17-day period. So the Olympics are part of it, and rightfully so. There’s some great stories to tell. We’ll have some fun with that. And, obviously, the closer we get to game time will be 100% focused on the game itself.”
Line Play Will Be Key: 100%. Even Montana needed time to throw.
“The Cincinnati offensive line against the Rams defensive line, that’s something we’re going to be focusing on in the pregame show and during the game,” Dungy said. “And that will tell a lot of the stories. Kansas City couldn’t block the Tampa defensive linemen, and it was a long day for Patrick Mahomes (in last year's Super Bowl loss). That’s going to be the challenge for that Cincinnati offensive line.”
America Will Love the Ads: 25%. Viewers generally are disappointed by the ads if they aren't better than the game. NBC’s president of ad sales Dan Lovinger said there are more than 30 new Super Bowl advertisers. To no one’s surprise, legalized sports betting, cryptocurrency and streaming platforms are among them.
“You’re going to see a slightly lighter tone,” he said. “And I think the country’s ready for it.”
The National Rating Will Break a Record: 0%. The rating will be strong, and the game might have record viewership. But since each rating point equals more viewers annually, record viewership doesn’t mean a record rating.
Buffalo Will Hit a 50 Rating: 100%. Super Bowls always do that well in Buffalo. And despite all the fans' hangover from the Bills loss to Kansas City, the rating for the AFC championship here was higher than in every city that didn’t have a team still playing.
Collinsworth Will Be Called Biased: 1,000%. The analyst isn't only criticized here. The former Bengals receiver sounded like such a Cincinnati fan throughout a conference call this week that he would appear to be in a no-win situation. Many Bengal fans assuredly will protest that he isn’t pro-Cincinnati enough and many Rams fans will think he is too pro-Bengals.
“That happens with every game I have ever called,” replied Collinsworth, who splits his residence between Cincinnati and Florida, via email. “The only difference with this one is I will now hear it walking my dog."