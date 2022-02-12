As NFL embraces gambling, here is one critic's Super Bowl odds on game's talking points

“Fifteen years ago, Lovie Smith and I coached in the Super Bowl against each other. There’s some really, really good minority candidates on both of our staffs, and you thought that NFL was headed in the right direction in minority hiring. Mike Tomlin had just gotten hired by the Steelers days before the game. It was an exciting time. We had some progress, but in the last years, the progress dissipated. We’ve got to do some things to prick the conscience of the owners.”

L.A. Will Be a Character in the Coverage: 100%. “Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli said the plan is to give the opening a Hollywood feel by having Halle Berry involved. The opening will include clips of famous football movies, Super Bowl clips and cameos from actors and Super Bowl luminaries. Hopefully, Berry will be more recognizable than she was in the gambling site ad. The city hasn’t had a Super Bowl since the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in the Rose Bowl in 1993. And now it has a hometown team in it.

“I don’t think you can rewrite or make up a script as perfect as this. It is a Hollywood script,” Taylor said. “It’s taking place in Hollywood.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month