Yao Kahlil Newkirk is building community in and outside of Paul Robeson Theatre

The first live theater that Yao Kahlil Newkirk ever saw wasn’t the type of show one expects would appeal to a young Black man.

Twenty years ago, he went to Irish Classical Theatre Company’s production of “Wit,” Margaret Edson’s prize-winning play about a cancer patient, starring, as Newkirk says, “the late and always great” Lorna C. Hill.

“She was playing this strong, willful character and – I didn’t know it at the time – it was something of an anomaly. That lead character (whose cancer is terminal) is not usually played by a woman of color,” Newkirk said.

“It struck such a chord with me that I went and auditioned for my first play at the Paul Robeson Theatre,” he said. “I got it – ‘The Mighty Gents.’ It was directed by the late Willie Judson.”

Newkirk was hooked. He may not have known exactly how it would manifest itself, but he knew that performance – the public expression of ideas – was a path he wanted to follow.

And, about two decades later, after working around the country and exploring the arts in their visual, theatrical and even culinary forms, he says, “I’ve come full circle.”

In late 2020, about half a year after the pandemic shut down live theater across the country and around the world, Newkirk was named artistic director of the Paul Robeson Theatre in Buffalo’s African American Cultural Center. He had never managed a theater before, especially not a theater that couldn’t put actors on a stage in front of an audience.

There weren’t even any shows on a schedule when he took over, he said, “so, technically, we were late getting productions off the ground, and then everything had to be done virtually.

“I was lucky to have a background in filmmaking,” he said, not joking at all. “It’s been very tricky to navigate, because, even though I’ve been here over two years now, I’m still brand new in terms of live theatrical productions. They are not the same as doing a livestream.”

Plans to open the Robeson season in September were delayed, but on Dec. 1, the theater finally raised its curtain, figuratively speaking, on its 55th season with the Civil Rights Era drama “Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson. (Newkirk designed the set for the play.) The theme of the season is "Women Who Lead," which makes sense, since it was women who helped mold Newkirk’s theatrical spirit.

Seeing Lorna Hill in “Wit” was an important spark, but Newkirk’s mother helped build an interest waiting to be ignited.

“My mother did a lot of one-woman shows, and she used to ‘direct’ us when we were younger,” Newkirk said. His brother headed to Broadway; Newkirk went to UB for a couple of years, studying theatrical performance, before taking a long (we are talking years) pause to follow his parents on a move to Arizona.

From there, he went to Los Angeles, where another woman, Buffalo native Iris Stevenson, became his mentor. Stevenson is the high school music teacher whose award-winning California choir was the inspiration for Whoopi Goldberg’s character in “Sister Act 2.” Long after the movie, Stevenson was still leading choirs in concerts and competitions.

“That was my real life, working under her and traveling the world,” Newkirk said.

From L.A., he relocated to Atlanta, where his parents then lived and where he would meet his future wife.

Eventually, however, like so many in the Buffalo diaspora, Newkirk found himself bringing his young family back “home.”

Newkirk completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theater performance at the University at Buffalo and is currently working toward his PhD. His studies have built on and expanded his ideas about what theater can be, and he hopes to bring some of that vision to the Robeson.

In one way, the effects of the pandemic provided a small degree of liberation in achieving that goal.

“During Covid, we lost a lot of staff (because the theater shut down), and we still have not quite recovered,” Newkirk said, “So I – not by choice – was a Theater of One.”

In his first two years on the job, Newkirk dug in and kept presenting small shows, readings, virtual productions and installations at the theater’s home space in the African American Cultural Center at 350 Masten Ave.

Finally, in February, live theater returned with a well-received short play series, “Facing Our Truths.”

The next show was scheduled for a three-week run in June. Tragically, things didn’t go as planned.

“For our last production in June, ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ we lost an entire week’s worth of performances because there was a threat in the neighborhood, and specifically on our agency,” Newkirk said.

This was just three weeks after a racist gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Jefferson Avenue supermarket, only a couple of blocks away. The center took the threat very seriously.

“We were targeted. I mean, you can’t identify any more clearly who you have in your building than putting ‘African American Cultural Center’ on it,” Newkirk said. “It certainly has affected how we do our work here. We’ve heightened security, shifted the way we engage.”

One thing they did not do, he said, was stop the center’s work and outreach.

“We’ve continued to push forward, and we recognize the importance of the work that we do in the community,” he said. “The shows that we chose here are shows that allow us to be more aware socially and to stimulate conversation about things within and outside the community.”

He looks forward to having some of those conversations immediately after the performances of the shows this season, with formal audience “talk backs” that might help stimulate more discussions.

“I’m really pushing to do work that causes you to have conversations that you normally will not talk about aloud,” he said. “We’re about expanding ideas.”

As for the future? There are big plans in the works for the Cultural Center and its programs. Plans have already been drawn for a new building on Masten Avenue between East Utica and Glenwood, to replace the current aging 5,000-square-foot facility. Phase One of the project, to be built along Glenwood Avenue, would more than double the space, and include a new children’s theater.

Phase Two would add more than 27,000-square-feet of space and contain a new, 250-seat Paul Robeson Theatre, lobby, art gallery, gift shop and event space.

“We’re working on the capital campaign and getting more funding,” Newkirk said. “We are at the point of making some updates to the blueprints to match with current needs. It is happening, and it is going to be very, very nice.”

The hope is to have Phase One completed in the next two and a half years, he said.

Meanwhile, the season continues, with “Cadillac Crew” continuing through Dec. 18, followed by “The Niceties” in February and, as a tribute to Lorna C. Hill, a presentation of “Wit” in May. And with that, Newkirk has really and truly come “full circle.”