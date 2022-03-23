Yaegel Welch says 'Mockingbird' role 'has transformed my life'

Yaegel T. Welch first saw and came to admire Brock Peters' portrayal of Tom Robinson in the 1962 film when he was in graduate school.

Little did he know he would perform the role of Robinson for a new generation.

"Brock Peters is a name who comes up a lot when you think of great, groundbreaking African American actors , particularly to that time," Welch said.

"His face was so strong and striking, and he was able to communicate pain, terror and hope all in one moment in that role," Welch said.

"I found this very inspiring, as well as the honesty and the innocence by which he reveals things that ultimately lead to his demise," he said. "It is so beautifully done because it's done with such earnestness."

Welch first performed the role as an understudy on Broadway, and is doing so in the traveling "To Kill a Mockingbird" Broadway show that opens Sunday in Buffalo.

Welch said playing Robinson has taken on more meaning in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and the worldwide calls for justice that followed.