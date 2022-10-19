With wheatpaste and photographs, artist Max Collins gives glimpse into Humboldt demise

The mural of a black-and-white highway appears badly frayed. But look a little closer, and the tears in the canvas reveal colorized glimpses underneath of the once-grand Humboldt Parkway, before it was destroyed to make way for the Kensington Expressway.

"The imagery shows a moat that now exists in the neighborhood, and then shows the beauty that once was," said wheatpaste artist Max Collins, who created the mural. "I'm trying to give context to what the loss was."

Collins, during a residency in summer 2021 at Albright-Knox Northland, now closed, also created an accompanying exhibition that includes a smaller version of the mural.

The two-layered mural, entitled "Humboldt Parkway: Now & Then," can be seen on a wall at Northland Avenue and Chelsea Place, kitty-corner from the Northland Workforce Center.

'They cannot replace what's gone': Route 33 residents split over restoration plan "There are so many things you could do around the city," one resident said. "This won't do anything for the City of Buffalo but put a Band-Aid over it."

Collins will display and discuss the exhibit on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in Eugene V. Debs Hall, 483 Peckham St. Jason Haremza, a city planner in Rochester, will talk about that city's decision to convert part of a sunken highway known as Inner Loop East into a walkable street that's generated new residences and shops.

Collins will re-create the mural at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Fall Gala on Nov. 5, with attendees invited to participate by peeling away the image of the expressway.

Collins' attempt to challenge viewers about the highway, built a half century ago, and the parkway considered by some to have been Frederick Law Olmsted's most beautiful, is timely: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in January that $1 billion is being set aside to address the highway's impact on Buffalo's neighborhoods. A federally required study that began at the time of the governor's announcement is likely to favor a deck, or cap over the highway between East Ferry and Dodge streets, rather than restoring the parkway that once connected Delaware and Martin Luther King parks by burying the highway.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a city like Buffalo, so it just seems we have to do this right," Collins said. "It's a really important moment to make the right decision, because they clearly didn't when this was built.

"I'd like to see our city make a bold move, particularly when there is a precedent around the country of these projects being successful," he said.

Numerous cities around the country have removed or are seeking funds to remove highways that predominantly tore apart Black neighborhoods. The removal of the parkway to make way for the Kensington, also known as Route 33, led to a decline in quality of life, reduced home values, loss of businesses and increased noise and air pollution.

Collins doesn't like the idea of a deck over the Kensington.

"It won't restore Humboldt Parkway, and I think it's going to be a maintenance nightmare," he said. "For a price tag like this, there should be a more promising impact. I think they should consider removing it entirely given the success in other cities."

Collins, a native Buffalonian, lived in Portland, Ore., from 2016 to 2020, where he became a licensed funeral director and taught people how to artistically memorialize people as a way to deal with grief and loss.

That experience informs his latest work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Grief pertains to a place just as much as a person, and I felt like there were so many angles I could really sink my teeth into with Humboldt Parkway, like the loss of the city's green space," Collins said. "That was especially true knowing there was already energy percolating about burying the highway or doing a cap."

Collins used his museum residency to focus on Humboldt Parkway after walking down Northland Avenue on his first day, stopping at the highway and looking at the street sign to realize the parkway was once there.

He did research on how the highway came about and the impact it had on residents at the Central Library, the Buffalo History Museum and The Buffalo News archives, collecting photographs and engineering documents later used in collages.

Collins came up with the idea of a two-layered mural, and because his mural process is printing photographs and adhering them, he knew the installation could be done quickly.

"I was essentially able to colorize an old photo of Humboldt Parkway, and then over a walkway across the highway take a photograph to mimic the same perspective of the parkway shot," he said.

Wheatpaste allowed the highway to slowly peel away, revealing the parkway underneath.

The 17 pieces in Collins' exhibition create a non-linear, visual history with text and images, making use of used and found objects.

Kensington Expressway project comes into focus, but some say 'generational' plan falls short The estimated $1 billion Kensington Expressway tunnel and related roadwork would be one of the most complex projects the state Department of Transportation has ever undertaken – but the likely plan is less ambitious than Gov. Kathy Hochul has at times indicated when discussing the project.

To inform people of the forced relocation of thousands required when the highway was built, Collins mounted a tin ceiling panel overlaid with the words: "Two Months Left for Moving, 526 Families Still Lack Homes." Continuing in smaller type, it says, "Two-Man Relocation Center Struggles to Solve Problems Raised by Kensington Expressway."

A framed photograph of the construction site, roughened with gravel Collins took from the side of the highway, has an orange stripe through the middle showing where the parkway, once ran. He also uses a stripe over a photo of the parkway, superimposed with an article titled "Demolition Work Starts Tomorrow for Expressway."

Another framed image features a raised window with a map of the highway, with a photo of the tree-lined parkway occupying the lower window space. Another image shows men from the mid-20th century planting trees under a headline dripping with irony: "Queen City's Crowning Glory Still Her Trees."

A shovel bears the face of Robert Moses, New York State's leading advocate of putting highways through neighborhoods for urban renewal.

The exhibition was shown earlier this year at MusicalFare Theatre in Amherst.

"It was kind of mind-boggling how many people didn't know the history of Humboldt Parkway," Collins said.

The community-engaged artist has held exhibitions and created murals in Buffalo in the past. Images he created of West Side residents who appeared in documentary photographer Milton Rogovin's book, "Triptychs," can currently be seen on Massachusetts Avenue near 19th Street.