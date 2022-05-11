With hit after hit, 'Ain't Too Proud' is a nostalgic, energetic celebration of the Temptations

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” is perfectly titled. Just like the Temptations themselves, “Ain’t Too Proud” is shamelessly all about the music, hit after hit after hit, and that is plenty.

The show sidesteps any deep dive into the demons that plagued the R&B superstar group but never destroyed it. Singers came and went, and that didn’t really matter. The Temps had their sound, and it wasn’t going anywhere but up.

The evidence is right there onstage at Shea's. “The Way You Do the Things You Do” gets the show out of the gate, and from there it is a headlong gallop through a catalog of Motown classics and then some.

The talented young men portraying the Temptations do absolutely right by the music, plus, unlike the original group, these guys can dance.

Although singers like the Temptations did some nice synchronized moves at the mics back in the day, it’s guaranteed that the real David Ruffin never did a split during a concert. This David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis) does. Repeatedly. Meanwhile, the rest of the group performs a cavalcade of energetic choreography while delivering the oldies in fresh but familiar style.

The lightweight narrative that ties together the music is based on the autobiography of Temptations founder Otis Williams, the only original member of the group who is still alive. He recalls dark times of racism, protest, war and loss, yet overall this is the story of a happy and grateful survivor.

Otis (Marcus Paul James) is front and center from the start, telling his audience how a short stint in juvenile detention turned him away from the streets and into showbiz. One by one, he brings talented friends into his group, they get a contract with Berry Gordy at Motown Records and the rest is history.

Harrell Holmes Jr. is somewhat underused as Melvin Franklin, the bass voice of the Temps, probably because he also was the least “problematic.” James T. Lane puts in a lot of heart as Paul Williams (no relation to Otis), as he becomes a victim of his fame.

Jalen Harris brings a sharp edge to Eddie Kendricks, whose tenor and otherworldly falsetto defined some of the Temptations’ biggest hits before he left to go solo and, later, team with Ruffin.

There were a lot of women in the lives of these men and a few make it into the show as wives (Najah Hetsberger), lovers and mothers. Deri’Andra Tucker does a standout job portraying the Supreme Diana Ross; Shayla Brielle G. is both Florence Ballard and the tragic Tammi Terrell; and Traci Elaine Lee plays Mary Wilson.

Brett Michael Lockley, however, gets the most unintentionally “Buffalo” moment in the show. As Al Bryant, an early member of the group before it was even named the Temptations, “Al” breaks into a roaring rendition of “Shout!,” and it is no surprise that the entire theater sings along. (On opening night nobody added “Let’s Go Buff-A-Lo,” but it is a risk they are taking here.)

“Ain’t Too Proud” is pure escapist theater dotted with history and wrapped in nostalgia. Ticketholders will get what they have paid for.

Theater Review

"Ain’t Too Proud”

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Hits-filled musical showcasing Motown legends the Temptations, based on the autobiography of Otis Williams. At Shea’s (646 Main St.) through May 15; for tickets go to sheas.org or save fees at the Shea’s box office, 650 Main St.

