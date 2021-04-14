With creativity, determination and an iPhone, New Phoenix finally stages 'Foxfinder'

If you told Richard Lambert he could get a play from his New Phoenix Theatre in front of the public again by something we all carry in our pockets, he wouldn’t have believed you.

He does now.

Fourteen months after Lambert was introduced to "Foxfinder," the play is ready to be seen thanks to an iPhone. Available to stream starting April 16, "Foxfinder" was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 ProMax by director Mike Doben in another example of how people are stretching their creativity and learning new skills in the name of theater.

It was love at first read for both Lambert and Doben, but it would still be a long road during the pandemic shutdown for "Foxfinder" to get to audiences.

Doben knew as soon as he read “Foxfinder” in early 2020 that he wanted to direct it. “It grabbed me right away,” Doben said about the drama written by Dawn King. “I really felt like the script spoke for itself. It was very alive. One of the reasons I vibed with it was I could kind of see the world we were living in parallel to this dystopian English countryside setting. The show is a lot about how we deal with our grief.”