With a burst of humanity, Ujima's 'Spunk' is what Buffalo needs now

Now would be a great time to go see “Spunk” at Ujima Theatre Company. With stories bursting with love for the people and culture that inspired them, the show provides us with the comforting hug that Buffalo needs right now.

Theater legend George C. Wolfe adapted this bluesy, cool/hot collection in the late 1980s from three stories written by the incomparable Zora Neale Hurston. Under the steady hand of director Sarah Norat-Phillips, the fine cast, led by Curtis Lovell as Blues Speak Woman, brings Hurston’s characters to vivid life.

And they are certainly characters. Even when serving as a de facto Greek chorus to the main action, each actor assumes a unique identity. These folks, anchored by Ujima stalwart Gerald Ramsey, are full of opinions and observations, and they have no qualms about expressing them.

The program tells us the action is set “O, way down nearby” and that the events happened “Round about long ’go,” but the first and last stories – one about a couple that is crumbling, the other about one built of stronger stuff – are Southern in tone, full of heat, dust and sweat.

The middle piece rings of Harlem in its heyday, when style meant everything for the gents in their zoot suits. It must be said that Brandon Williamson and Brian Brown wear those suits well as they puff their chests, sling their slang and, well, let’s just say they pad their resumes.

In the two main female roles, Tanika Holmes makes clear the distinctions between the battered wife who finds a rough justice in the first story and the confused Missy May of the second act, who mistakes gold for love and nearly loses everything. As her betrayed husband, Raynardo Shedrick shows that worldliness is a poor second to knowing what one really wants from life.

The narratives are held together by Blues Speak Woman, and when she opens her mouth, you listen. Lovell, with her deep red velvet dress and big, beautiful voice, is a force to be reckoned with, should any reckoning be needed. Whatever we did to deserve her, we need to keep doing it.

Luis Montijo is her partner as Guitar Man, strumming in the background as the action unfolds before taking center stage with Lovell to cook up a wild rendition of “You Bring Out the Boogie in Me.” Although Montijo’s playing and acting were spot on, his voice was light on the night we saw him, possible from problems of mic or throat. Even so, it was absolutely clear what was going on between these two, and they were lovin’ it.

“Spunk,” with its range of humor and pain, pride and shame, is bursting with humanity, delivered with the poetic voice of one of the last century’s most authentic writers. A century before it became a slogan about police violence, Hurston made it clear in her art that Black lives mattered; and that they mattered in their everyday way of living, whether working or cleaning or loving, or even just going to the grocery store.

Blues-filled retelling of three stories of African American life by noted 20th century author Zora Neale Hurston. Presented by Ujima Company through May 29 in the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. A talkback performance is March 26. Tickets are $30; $20 for seniors; $10 for students, at ujimacoinc.org. Covid-19 protocols apply.

