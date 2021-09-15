'White Rabbit Red Rabbit' gives the audience, actor a unique role at Alleyway

As a critic, I’ve never experienced anything quite like “Rabbit” either. Well that’s not entirely true, because I saw “Rabbit” in the fall of 2018 in Chicago. I remember quite liking it, too, because of the way Soleimanpour’s discussion of censorship and violence resonated with the times. I also remember it being a somber, thoughtful evening. The actor who performed that night waded through the text with a deep concentration. The audience mostly sat in reverential quiet.

And so, it was to my surprise that the play I witnessed at Alleyway was full of energy, punctuated by bouts of laughter. That’s largely due to Semira’s performance. He dove right into the words with a wide smile. He smoothed over any false-start or hiccup with a boyish charm. But he wasn’t without help because, more than most traditional shows, “Rabbit” relies on its audience to shape the evening.

Semira later told me that his castmates from “Camelot,” the musical he is rehearsing at MusicalFare, were in the audience that night at “Rabbit.” I think that accounts for some of the excited, supportive energy being directed toward the stage. But there’s more to it than that. In Buffalo, in 2021, audiences haven’t been allowed inside a theater for nearly 18 months. And so a sense of homecoming became essential to what unfolded that evening, as audience members were called upon by Semira (in essence, by Soleimanpour) to offer a prop or an answer to a question. They were even invited on the stage to help act out scenes from the play’s central fable involving, you guessed it, rabbits. Audience participation can feel awkward, unwanted. I remember the crowd tensing up in Chicago when it was presented. But at Alleyway, shaped by the last year of isolation and uncertainty, it seemed the audience was almost eager to participate, hungry for connection.