What's a 'Puff?': Meet a new boy wizard in O'Connell & Company comedy

What’s the story?

Just like Harry Potter, Wayne Hopkins learns he is a wizard, and is enrolled at a school where he learns the ways of magic. “Puffs” loosely follows the shape of the seven “Potter” books and films, which includes tournaments, the introduction of a dark wizard hellbent on destruction and an epic showdown between good and evil.

How did the play come about?

Playwright Matt Cox said the idea for “Puffs” came from him wondering what it would be like to be a student at Hogwarts while Harry Potter was enrolled. He imagined it would have been awful, since Potter, in Rowling’s books and in the films, is given so much attention. From there he developed the story (in which a character called Harry Potter is featured) as a comic send-up to the franchise.

Can you enjoy “Puffs” without knowing anything about “Harry Potter?”

Reviews of “Puffs” have praised it for being a mix of deep-cuts and good old-fashioned comedy. That’s to say there’s something in it for both “Harry Potter” devotees and folks who aren’t familiar with the franchise.

How to see it

O'Connell & Company's “Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 in Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Tickets are $25-$30 at sheas.org. Proof of vaccination and identification are required. Masks must be worn.

