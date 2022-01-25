What's a 'Puff?': Meet a new boy wizard in O'Connell & Company comedy

There once was an orphan boy who felt trapped by his life, until one day he made a miraculous discovery: His parents had been wizards, and, in turn, so was he.
Soon, the boy was whisked away to a magical school inside a majestic castle, where he learned the ways of wizardry, befriended other wizards and battled the forces of darkness that sought to destroy everything that was good.
The boy’s name? Well, Wayne Hopkins, of course.
A love letter to the “Harry Potter” series, Matt Cox’s “Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” has been embraced by both Potterheads and muggles alike since its off-Broadway premiere in 2016 (even though its described as "not authorized, sanctioned, licensed, or endorsed by J.K Rowling").
O’Connell and Company opens its production, directed by Joey Bucheker, on Jan. 28 in Shea’s Smith Theatre. And whether you’re a Potter superfan, or you’ve never heard of the “Boy who lived,” here’s what you can expect from “Puffs.”
What’s a “Puff?”
In “Harry Potter,” the students at the wizardry school Hogwarts are “sorted” into houses based on their magical potential and personalities. In Cox’s play, those houses are “Braves,” “Smarts,” “Snakes” and “Puffs.” Wayne, the story’s hero, is sorted into “Puffs,” which is a nod to Rowling’s “Hufflepuff” house.
What’s the story?
Just like Harry Potter, Wayne Hopkins learns he is a wizard, and is enrolled at a school where he learns the ways of magic. “Puffs” loosely follows the shape of the seven “Potter” books and films, which includes tournaments, the introduction of a dark wizard hellbent on destruction and an epic showdown between good and evil.
How did the play come about?
Playwright Matt Cox said the idea for “Puffs” came from him wondering what it would be like to be a student at Hogwarts while Harry Potter was enrolled. He imagined it would have been awful, since Potter, in Rowling’s books and in the films, is given so much attention. From there he developed the story (in which a character called Harry Potter is featured) as a comic send-up to the franchise.
Can you enjoy “Puffs” without knowing anything about “Harry Potter?”
Reviews of “Puffs” have praised it for being a mix of deep-cuts and good old-fashioned comedy. That’s to say there’s something in it for both “Harry Potter” devotees and folks who aren’t familiar with the franchise.
How to see it
O'Connell & Company's “Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 in Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Tickets are $25-$30 at sheas.org. Proof of vaccination and identification are required. Masks must be worn.