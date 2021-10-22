Well-crafted character study 'Photograph 51' is kept real by Jewish Repertory Theatre

Scientist Rosalind Franklin was not a woman to suffer fools lightly. She also didn’t have much use for collaboration, humor, taking orders or making friends. She was, in a word, “prickly.” She also was “brilliant.” But she is no longer, as once was feared, forgotten.

The story of Franklin’s key role in parsing out the structure of the DNA molecule has been told many times since her name was left off the Nobel Prize awarded to James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins in 1962. (Franklin died in 1958.)

Now, playwright Anna Ziegler introduces us to the woman behind the research in the well-crafted character study “Photograph 51.” The play is onstage at Jewish Repertory Theatre through Nov. 14, and it is a show worth seeing.

Kristen Tripp Kelley strides through the role of Franklin with the confidence of a young woman who knows – absolutely knows – she is always right. There is no arguing with her. In fact, it can even be touchy trying to agree with her. Still, one cannot help but be impressed with her.