“I want to go hiking, but I don’t have anyone to go with.”

Sound familiar? We often hear this when we are talking with folks about our book, "Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Trails." We’ve also learned that the term "hiking" can be intimidating and conjures up images of extremely fit, trail-running and rock-climbing athletes engaging in very rugged experiences.

And while this is what some people enjoy as their hiking experience, for many of us, it can also just be a "walk in the woods." Hiking for us is about going out to enjoy and connect with nature. And if what’s stopping you from doing that is companionship or confidence, then check out the following hiking groups actively seeking new members to join in and go "take a hike."

Links to all of the groups listed in this article can be found at insiders-outside.com/connections.

All-Around Hiking Group: Hike WNY

#HikeWNY is a free Facebook group devoted to hiking trails in the Western New York region. This group was created by Mike Radomski, founder of Outside Chronicles and the WNY Hiking Challenge. Radomski's inspiration is to share trail experiences and get people out on the many beautiful and unique trails throughout Western New York. Group members can ask questions about local trails and hiking-related topics. It is a great place to discover new trails and connect with fellow hikers.

The WNY Hiking Challenge (summer and winter) includes a registration fee that is donated to various nature education and conservation organizations across Western New York. Joining a Hiking Challenge is a great activity to get acquainted with the local outdoor community while enjoying our beautiful trails. The WNY Hiking Challenge has its own private Facebook group where people can meet other challenge hikers and share their experiences.

Female-Focused Hiking Group: Hikerbabes Community of WNY

Hikerbabes is a global organization, with a very active local chapter that is free to join and welcomes all women who want to participate. This all-female group of diverse women from different ages and abilities are united through their passion for the outdoors. Monthly meetups are posted on its Facebook page. To join, simply complete an electronic waiver and then pick out the activities that fit your interest and abilities. Hikerbabes local chapter has a good mix of easy to challenging hikes, and often will support hikes that are part of the WNY Hiking Challenge.

Dog-friendly hiking group: Footprints in the Wilderness

This group started out as a dog-friendly hiking group, but also branches out to other activities like paddling and biking. Joining Footprints in the Wilderness is done through the online site Meetup and is free. The events are casual and are more like a conversation, such as: "Hey, I am going and who would like to join me?"

ADK-NFC is a membership organization that works to protect New York State wild lands and waters by promoting responsible outdoor recreation. For a modest annual membership fee, you can join curated excursions that explore our wildlands through hiking, biking and paddling by trained and certified ADK trip leaders.

ADK membership includes monthly meetings to learn from local outdoor leaders and experts on wilderness and outdoor recreation and training, conservation and various environmental topics. ADK members not only love the Adirondacks, but also are active in all Western New York counties.

More walks and hikes

Besides the hiking groups listed above, free hikes and nature walks are offered through Erie County Parks, New York State Parks and nature centers such as Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, Beaver Meadow Audubon Center and Tifft Nature Preserve. Links to these and other nature, environmental and outdoor recreation groups can be found at insiders-outside.com/connections.

Now, go take a hike!

Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever are outdoor enthusiasts and co-authors of "Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Hikes." Learn more at insiders-outside.com.